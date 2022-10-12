Highest court sidesteps suit over letting N.H. lawmakers attend sessions remotely

The nation's highest court refused to get involved in a dispute over whether New Hampshire legislators with disabilities should be able to attend sessions remotely.

Here, House Speaker Sherman Packard, right, shook hands with House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing during a House session in the spring of 2021 at the N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford.

Cushing led that suit.  He died last March after suffering from advanced stage prostate cancer with complications from COVID-19. 

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to take up the bid of New Hampshire House Democratic leaders who want to let lawmakers with disabilities attend sessions remotely.

Without comment, the court denied the request to take up the dispute over whether House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, had “legislative immunity” over his decisions regarding House rules.