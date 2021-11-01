Nearly 200 voters in Bedford, Merrimack and Nottingham have been sent letters informing them their absentee ballots cast in the Nov. 3, 2020 election were not counted.
By far, the biggest discrepancy was in Bedford, where Attorney General John Formella’s office confirmed that 190 ballots were mistakenly placed in a box and were never counted.
There were three absentee ballots each in Merrimack and Nottingham that also weren’t counted, according to state election officials.
In an Oct. 28 letter to the affected voters, Bedford Town Clerk Sally Kellar and Town Moderator William Klein said they were ordered to keep the controversy quiet.
“We were told not to discuss this with anyone, not even the Town Council, because it was a pending investigation,” they wrote. “As time passed, we made numerous attempts to get resolution from the AG’s team. Finally, in July their investigation began, which resulted in the findings spelled out in the enclosed letter.”
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards responded with her own letter to town officials, denying those claims.
“Our office never instructed you not to tell anyone of the incident involving the 190 uncounted absentee ballots. We would not have issued such an instruction as it is at odds with our standard instruction to individuals involved in elections investigations,” Edwards said.
“Instead, we informed you that our office would not be making any public statements regarding Bedford and the two other towns with uncounted absentee ballots until we had investigated the matters and knew what had occurred.”
Edwards said the state’s Elections Unit kept town officials apprised of the investigation as it unfolded and timed its completion to come after a special election for a New Hampshire House seat last Sept. 8 so there wouldn’t be any questions raised about that race.
Edwards said that Bedford election officials, in discussions with state officials in September and October, had said they did not want to notify the affected voters.
The AG’s office issued its report Oct. 21, which required the town to inform those whose ballots weren’t counted.
In their letter to the voters, Kellar and Klein said Bedford had more absentee ballots to count than any other town in the state and more than all the absentee ballots in two counties.
“Huge voter turnout, impacts of COVID-19, and the need to recruit many new poll workers created an unprecedented challenge for us,” they wrote.
“We sincerely apologize to you for what happened, and assure you that the changes we have implemented, and our vigilance moving forward will afford our voters reliable and accurate elections.”
GOP: ‘Very troubling’
The five Republicans in the New Hampshire House from Bedford issued a statement on the matter.
“The recent reports that the town of Bedford has 190 absentee ballots that were uncounted in the general election is extremely concerning,” they said.
“It is also very troubling that it took almost a full year for this information to reach residents whose votes were not counted.”
Edwards said the office’s Elections Unit faced many demands in the past year, including the forensic audit of 2020 ballots cast in Windham.
Town officials first informed the AG’s office of the discrepancies in all three towns on Nov. 16, 2020.
By that date, those ballots couldn’t be counted because all recounts had concluded by then and all election results were official.
State officials first confirmed no elections in Bedford were close enough for the 190 ballots to have made a difference had they been counted, Edwards said.
In Merrimack, the three absentee votes were from military or overseas voters which arrived on election day by mail, but weren’t brought to the polls to be counted, state officials said. Nottingham officials found three absentee ballot envelopes of newly registered voters that had been brought to the polls but had been placed in a box and not counted.
Election officials in all three towns have submitted remediation plans to prevent similar failures in the future.
“We appreciate the plan developed by Merrimack officials to ensure an error like this does not happen again,” wrote Assistant AG Myles Matteson in his letter to officials in that town.
“Not accurately counting votes has a serious effect on the integrity of our election system and can impact voters’ confidence in that system. Merrimack officials must continue to exercise diligence with the processing and casting of absentee ballots.”