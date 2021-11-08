Dr. Mary Danca, retired obstetrician/gynecologist, speaks during the latest ad critical of Gov. Chris Sununu having signed an abortion ban. Amplify NH, a liberal interest group, is airing this third commercial on the topic.
CONCORD — A retired Concord obstetrician/gynecologist stars in the latest million-dollar ad buy from a liberal interest group attacking Gov. Chris Sununu for having signed an abortion ban.
The ad, titled “Expect”, is the third commercial to air since September, all of them focused on the new ban on abortions after 24 weeks, contained in a trailer bill to the two-year state budget.
“When patients come to me, they expect me to be straight with them — and I always am,” said Dr. Mary Danca, who worked for four decades helping women with their pregnancies.
“So when I get asked what Gov. Sununu’s abortion ban means for women, here’s what I say: It’s one of the most restrictive abortion bans in New Hampshire history.”
The ad will air on network and cable television stations along with social media platforms for the next three weeks, according to officials with Amplify NH.
“There are no exceptions if the fetus can’t survive. No exceptions for survivors of rape or incest and doctors could face up to seven years in jail,” Danca said.
The first ad in September was called “The Facts” and the second ad was called “The Pen.”
Sununu said he’s supported abortion rights, but he maintained a majority of New Hampshire citizens support later-term abortion bans.
The legislation also requires that expectant mothers get an ultrasound.
Sununu said he would be open to 2022 legislation that would remove the ultrasound requirement.
Social conservatives have praised Sununu’s decision to approve of the ban. They have noted prior to this ban New Hampshire had fewer restrictions on abortions than nearly all other states in the nation.
This issue will be a major one if Sununu runs for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and tries to unseat Democrat Maggie Hassan.
A former governor, Hassan is a strong supporter of abortion rights and the state’s entire all-Democratic congressional delegation has been critical of Sununu’s decision to sign the abortion ban.
The Amplify group created a website about the abortion ban.