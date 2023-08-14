New commission to give charity casinos a complete look

Commission to give charity casinos a complete look
A new commission has 15 months and $150,000 to study the business of charity casino gambling in New Hampshire.

Here, two people play one of the historical horse racing machines at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua.

CONCORD — A high-powered 13-person commission has begun an extensive review of charities’ gambling operations in New Hampshire, including whether organizations are getting a fair share of the profits and how long 14 casinos should have a monopoly on the most lucrative game in their rooms.

The effort is scheduled to take 15 months and cost $150,000.

House Ways and Means Chairman Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford, chairs a new, 13-person commission to explore the business of charity casino gambling in New Hampshire, the only state in the nation with a charity-centered model of gaming.
A new 13-person commission will spend 15 months looking at the growing profits for 14 charity casinos operating in the state. Above is a rendering showing what would be the first phase of a new gaming hall proposed by former state Sen. Andy Sanborn, who owns The Draft sports bar that includes the considerably-smaller Concord Casino.