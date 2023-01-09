New vote machine failed in 1 of 3 towns tested
Secretary of State David Scanlan said a state-of-the-art voting machine tested in three towns broke down in one of them at the Nov. 8 general election.  VotingWorks made this machine (pictured) which used open-source rather than company-supplied software that gave the public access in real time to how votes were being counted.

CONCORD — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday.

The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have said would improve voter confidence because its operations were more transparent to the public.