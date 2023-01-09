Secretary of State David Scanlan said a state-of-the-art voting machine tested in three towns broke down in one of them at the Nov. 8 general election. VotingWorks made this machine (pictured) which used open-source rather than company-supplied software that gave the public access in real time to how votes were being counted.
CONCORD — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election failed to work properly in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday.
The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have said would improve voter confidence because its operations were more transparent to the public.
Since the mid-1990s, the Ballot Law Commission has only allowed the AccuVote ballot counting device to be used in all cities and towns that don’t count ballots by hand.
The manufacturer no longer makes replacement parts for this machine, forcing some New Hampshire cities and towns to purchase machines from communities in other states that upgraded their technology.
At Scanlan’s request, local officials in Ashland, Woodstock and Newington had agreed to count votes last Nov. 8 using the VotingWorks machines.
While the count went without incident in Ashland and Woodstock, the machine used in Newington didn't work after the ink used by voters to mark paper ballots failed to properly record the votes.
In response, local officials instead used their existing AccuVote machines to process all the remaining ballots.
“The VotingWorks team discovered the cause of the malfunction and made recommendations to avoid it during future use,” Scanlan said in a statement.
Brent Turner, an election reform advocate in California, praised Scanlan for conducting this experiment.
“It appears the open source voting system pilot was deemed successful by both the New Hampshire Secretary of State and Voting Works. This is a great step toward further deployment efforts and will be of benefit as a shining example to the nation,” Turner said.
The problem in Newington was that the state’s election machine vendor had given Newington officials ink ballot markers, Turner said.
In the future, ballpoint pen markers should be used to mark the ballots as they would not cause problems as the heavy ink markers did, he said.
Ben Adida, executive director with VotingWorks, said this test done in all three towns confirmed that markers used with older scanners such as the AccuVote were not a "good fit" with this new technology.
"The ink bleeds so much that they leave track marks on modern scanners' infeed, which then prevent the scanner from reading marks properly, simply because the extra ink is in the way," Adida said.
"We could have cleaned the scanning infeed and restarted voting quickly, but, out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of state chose to fall back to the Accuvote machine. We fully support that decision."
Scanlan is working with officials in other cities and towns to test out the next generation of optical scanning machines at their local elections this March.
The Ballot Law Commission will discuss this pilot program at its meeting Wednesday.