New vote machine failed in 1 of 3 towns tested
Secretary of State David Scanlan said a state-of-the-art voting machine tested in three towns broke down in one of them at the Nov. 8 general election. VotingWorks made this machine (pictured) which used open-source rather than company-supplied software that gave the public access in real time to how votes were being counted.

CONCORD — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election failed to work properly in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday.

The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have said would improve voter confidence because its operations were more transparent to the public.