More than 90% of audited Medicaid-funded treatments for New Hampshire opioid addicts did not meet quality standards -- with lack of counseling for patients the chief shortcoming -- according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The audit by the agency’s Office of Inspector General paints a picture of methadone treatment providers who billed Medicaid for regular provided doses of methadone without providing required counseling in in nearly all cases. Almost as many times, they didn't update treatment plans, and in one of every five cases they didn't test for illegal drugs.
Of the 100 treatment cases reviewed, only six complied with all state and federal requirements for opioid treatment, according to the audit dated June 22.
“These deficiencies occurred because New Hampshire did not have the resources to oversee providers and enforce the (Opioid Treatment Program) requirements,” reads the audit. The state had only one official on staff to monitor the three methadone treatment providers during the audit period.
Treatment providers blamed difficulties in personnel turnover and hiring, as well as the difficulty keeping patients engaged in counseling, according to the audit.
Also, the state does not always provide enough guidance on the requirements, the audit said.
New Hampshire officials basically agreed with the audit's findings and said the state will refund $7.94 million to the federal government. The amount reflects an extrapolation of the audit to Medicaid payments for more than 350,000 claims from 2016 to 2019.
“New Hampshire is not unique in the difficulty healthcare providers experience recruiting and retaining direct workforce,” reads a June 22 letter signed by the state director of Medicaid, Henry Lipman, and the Medicaid quality and integrity director, Meredith Telus.
Meanwhile, the state has demanded that Medicaid managed care organizations review their opioid treatment programs over the past two years and report their findings by Aug. 1.
Three organizations currently provide managed care for the Medicaid program in the state: AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, NH Healthy Families and WellSense Health Plan.
The audit comes as New Hampshire struggles with a resurgence in overdose deaths. On Tuesday, AMR Ambulance reported that Nashua is on pace to experience the largest number of opioid deaths since the opioid epidemic began in 2015.
At the same time, Manchester likely will hit its highest annual total of opioid deaths since 2017. Seven people died of opioid overdose in the state’s two largest cities last month.
A spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services said though the managed care organizations are "primarily responsible for ensuring provider education and compliance," the state is working with providers to make sure billing is accurate and adequately documented.
Some specifics about the audit:
-- The audit covered the period from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019, and involved 100 random samples of service claims involving methadone administration. The audit did not cover suboxone treatment, according to an email response to questions the Union Leader sent to the OIG.
-- Of the 100 cases audited, 93 did not meet counseling requirements. One patient was supposed to get eight hours a month; the patient received half an hour to 2½ hours a month. “Providing fewer counseling services than are clinically necessary may negatively affect the outcome of a patient’s treatment,” the audit said.
-- The providers fell short of testing for illegal drugs 20% of the time. Federal regulations require weekly random tests in initial stages of methadone, tapering off to monthly. In one case, records show 14 tests were given when 16 were required. Drug testing helps to identify issues that require immediate attention such as relapse, the audit says.
-- Initial treatment plans were not in place 8% of the time, and reviews of treatment plans, when a counselor and patient can discuss goals, were not done in 85% of the cases.
-- The state had three providers of medication-assisted treatment at that point; the inspector general audited two. The audit does not identify any of the providers. The Union Leader would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request to learn the two providers, the OIG said. The OIG would not explain how it decided which organizations to audit, citing "inadvertent negative impact on OIG’s work in this area."
New Hampshire is not the only state to run into problems with the inspector general over its drug treatment program.
Past reports by the inspector general found that in Colorado, 79% of opioid treatment services fell short of Medicaid requirements. California allowed $23 million in improper claims to go through. New York paid “tens of millions” in claims that did not meet federal requirements.
The OIG said it does not plan to audit programs in all states.