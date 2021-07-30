New Hampshire's presidential primary may be first in the nation, but the governor's veto of a bill last week will keep the state's primary elections among the latest in the country.
Since 1910, New Hampshire's state primary elections -- the primaries that political parties use to choose their candidates for state legislature, governor and for the U.S. Senate and House -- have been held on the first Tuesday in September.
And with Gov. Chris Sununu's veto last week, the state primaries will continue to be held on that date, and not moved up to August. He cited the pressure an earlier primary would place on the Secretary of State's office and summer vacations in his veto message.
Sununu said August is a month for vacations, and he did not think people would be as engaged in politics as they are in early September. And, he said, cities and towns might have more trouble recruiting poll workers in the summer.
The veto was not a surprise. Sununu had made clear his opposition to the change, and said in June he would veto the Republican-sponsored bill.
“If you start pushing it way out to June, we become a lot more like everyone else,” Sununu said in May. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Only Delaware and Louisiana have state primary elections later than New Hampshire, and 31 states hold their primary elections by the end of June of an election year.
The relatively late date of New Hampshire’s state primaries has meant parties’ picks for gubernatorial candidates and for other state offices are not finalized until two months before the general election.
A June primary would give candidates 20 weeks of general election campaigning, while candidates now only have eight weeks to connect with people who did not vote in the primary, or who supported their primary opponent. Holding the primary in August would give candidates a 12-week general election campaign.
The September primary date can lead to hurried campaigning after a hard-fought primary election, which advocates of the change said could give incumbent candidates a leg up.
For example, Sununu’s two would-be opponents in the 2020 election for governor spent much of the spring and summer of 2020 attacking each other, before former state Sen. Dan Feltes won the nomination after the September primary. Feltes lost the general election to Sununu by a 2-to-1 margin.
The state House bill pitched a June primary, but State Sen. Regina Birdsell argued earlier this year that campaigning for a June primary election would get in the way of the busiest time of the legislature’s busiest season. The Senate voted for an August primary election.