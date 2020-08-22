Parents who are investigated by the Division of Children, Youth and Families or whose children are arrested will no longer face bills of up to thousands of dollars for state-rendered care or services, under legislation signed last month by Gov. Chris Sununu.
The legislation, part of a reform bill that addresses child-protection laws, all but scraps the state Parental Reimbursement Unit and a decades-old system that critics said imposed financial burdens on families already struggling with their children.
Last year, the New Hampshire Sunday News reported that the state collected about $900,000 a year from families billed for state services for their children. The parents received bills regardless of whether the services were provided voluntarily or involuntarily.
As of early last year, thousands of families were being billed. By contrast, only two adult inmates in the state prison system were paying for their incarceration, and one was a millionaire.
The new law deletes or modifies 13 provisions of state law that had required parents to pay for services for children if they are in the juvenile justice system, are deemed a Child in Need of Services or are victims of neglect or abuse.
The new law eliminates payments in nearly all cases. One provision requires parents to work with the state to have their health insurance cover services when possible.
In the past few years, several states have shifted from a parental reimbursement model, said Joseph Ribsam Jr., director of DCYF.
“What we recognize is if we don’t provide services to kids when we need them, those issues are going to get worse,” he said. “We often find parents are unwilling to engage in services earlier in the process because of the cost or their inability to pay.”
On top of that, the collection system actually costs the state money.
For the 12-month period ending June 2019, the state collected $927,000 from parents, Ribsam said. But $500,000 of that had to be turned over to the federal government because the money originated from federal programs such as Medicaid, welfare or Social Security, he said.
Meanwhile, the collection unit cost $522,000 to run.
“That’s part of the fiscal reality of it. It cost more to operate the unit than the state actually receives,” he said.
Paying the price
The fees cover a number of services, including in-home support or therapy, transportation and residential care if the youth is held at the Sununu Youth Services Center or a number of privately operated facilities, such as Spaulding Youth Center or Easterseals.
In a report issued last week, a national organization highlighted the pitfalls of the reimbursement system.
The National Juvenile Defender Center noted the contradiction that New Hampshire made positive strides by treating troubled youth in their communities at the same time the state pointed out financial obstacles to youth receiving care.
The report said parents had to take on second jobs, raid their children’s college funds or their own retirement funds to pay for the services.
One family faced a bill of $650 a month despite having four other children at home. Another was losing its home to foreclosure, the Center said.
John DeJoie, a lobbyist with the private social service agency Waypoint, said most parents in the juvenile justice system can’t afford their bills, which can go as high as $40,000.
“What we had was the stress of families at court having to commit to a bill they could never pay. They could never pay it, but it was hanging over their head,” he said.
The hidden cost
The Juvenile Reform Project had advocated for elimination of the fees. The project included Waypoint, the American Civil Liberties Union-New Hampshire, New Futures, the Disabilities Rights Center and New Hampshire Legal Assistance.
A juvenile prosecutor in the Manchester District Court said most parents aren’t focused on the cost of the services when they appear in court.
“Occasionally they will complain, but it’s unusual. They’re worried about the kid, and they want someone to help them,” said Steven Ranfos, a former Manchester police officer turned prosecutor.
He stressed that the purpose of juvenile court is to figure out what needs to be done to correct a child’s behavior. Reducing the costs to parents may help.
“The more available these services are, the better the process will work,” Ranfos said.
Although the new law removes future collections, it did not wipe out current balances.
Ribsam said officials could return in the future to eliminate balances.