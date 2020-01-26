CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to create a new Council for Thriving Children and outlined using a $26.8 million federal grant that will help craft a comprehensive strategy to address early childhood struggles.
Sununu said the goal is to create a “flexible” system of delivery of services in order to meet the individual needs of each family from the programs the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education administer.
“Those days in the past when we were asking parents, students and teachers to fit into our model, those days have to be done,” Sununu said at a news conference last week.
“We need to design a flexible model in which the system is about getting results for the kids and those families. We are going to be innovative in how we do it; we aren't going to just do the status quo; we are going to lead."
The grant will build capacities for learning and well-being in all settings for children from birth to age 5.
The advancements will include a Welcome Families website, direct support for New Hampshire’s Family Resource Centers, expanded coaching of play-based learning and best practices, development of an Early Childhood Center of Excellence at the University of New Hampshire and grants given directly to communities.
Melissa Silvestri of Seabrook, a mother of three, including a 10-year-old with autism, struggled navigating through the myriad of programs such as early intervention, child care, welfare, Food Stamps and medical insurance, according to state officials.
These services came from program silos that often didn’t communicate with one another, would overrule themselves and failed to deploy anyone to help manage care for Silvestri's family.
After her daughter, Sophia, was diagnosed with autism at age 2, Silvestri learned her ex-husband had abused her children and that he had since been convicted on federal charges.
“Melissa didn’t give up on the uphill battle. She found incredibly positive supports along the way but not a cohesive network,” said Chris Tappan, associate commissioner with the Department of Health and Human Services.
For example, Tappan said, Sophia needed a special diet and the cost exhausted what Food Stamps the Silvestri family received each month.
This meant the family had to use some of its welfare grant to buy food, Tappan said.
Silvestri works full time at a nonprofit and serves as a parent leader and role model to help other struggling families on the Seacoast.
"I think every family is different, every situation is different. What they are doing with this grant, just coming up with all the situations that could arise and having a plan on how they can navigate through all those is amazing," Silvestri said.
Sununu's new council will replace Spark NH, the early childhood council that former Gov. John Lynch created in 2011.
Federal law requires all states to have such a council.
“My approach since day one has been to increase family engagement in every setting,” Sununu said. “This grant will build on my administration’s commitment to early childhood development. It started with creating full-day kindergarten funding in 2017. We have established a coordinated system of support across all aspects of early childhood education."
Kimberly Nesbitt, UNH associate professor of human development, was the primary investigator on this grant that started with $3 million in planning dollars last year.
"While many educational and public health indicators rank New Hampshire above other states, there are disparities, especially among New Hampshire’s most vulnerable families,” Nesbitt said.
A needs survey found 70% of parents turn to family, friends and neighbors for information on early childhood care.
Tappan said that's why the past few years her agency has worked to integrate and strengthen programs centered on communities as the hub for parents to get the help they need.