CONCORD — New Hampshire mothers of newborns face criminal penalties if they don’t truthfully answer questions about personal habits ranging from their weight during pregnancy to their use of tobacco, alcohol and illegal drugs and any history of sexually transmitted diseases.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to remove those penalties and permit mothers to opt out of having to provide personally identified information.
Current law allows state government to keep these paper records indefinitely. This bill would also repeal that provision.
“These questions are none of state government’s business if she doesn’t want to share,” said Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua. Her bill (SB 105) is the product of a study committee that worked on the issue last year.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said much of this information should already be on a mother’s private medical record.
“Are you going to arrest somebody if they get their pregnancy weight wrong? I don’t understand why there are criminal penalties here,” Carson said at the hearing.
“It seems to me to be more of an intimidation practice.”
The federal Health Protection and Promotion Act of 1990 (HPPA) protects the privacy of medical records that government and private health care agencies have on individual patients.
All other states have vital records housed within health and human service agencies, which have to follow HPPA standards.
In 2001, the Legislature moved control of vital records to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“I worry a lot about (computer) breaches. We have had some; we had too many to count,” Rosenwald said.
“The person has no ability to control the release of their very sensitive, private information.”
Former state Rep. Neal Kurk, a Weare Republican, authored a privacy amendment voters added to the New Hampshire Constitution in 2018.
The mothers’ worksheet violates that amendment, Kurk argued.
“Perhaps the state can demonstrate there is a compelling interest and this is the only way to do it, but I doubt that very much,” Kurk said.
‘Concerns’ with opt-out
It is a crime for someone to lie on the actual “birth record,” which lists the parents of the newborn, along with the time and place of the birth.
This bill would not change that.
State health officials and a representative of the New Hampshire Hospital Association raised concerns over permitting mothers to opt out of providing the information.
“It is one of the busiest and challenging times for a woman’s life, but our members have said this (opt-out) is going to be a challenge,” said Paula Minnehan, senior vice president of government relations for the hospital group.
HHS officials said public agencies and research groups rely on this information to produce reports and form strategies, such as how to reduce high rates of illegal substance abuse or STDs.
Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey said it was unclear whether permitting the opt-out would jeopardize an annual $169,000 grant the Centers for Disease Control gives New Hampshire to gather the information.
Rosenwald agreed collecting the information in non-identifiable form is critical.
“It’s the job of hospitals to convince the mother the public good gained by analysis of this information in de-identified form is a good reason to agree to the release of this data,” Rosenwald said.
She predicted the rate of mothers opting out would be low, but they should have the option.
“I’m very passionate about this,” she said.
The timing of this change would be delayed to give state officials time to produce a new form and to train registrars who are collecting this information at hospitals and birthing centers, Rosenwald added.
No one opposed removing criminal penalties for those who fail to correctly fill out the sheet.