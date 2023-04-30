New House panel to probe family courts
Buy Now

State Rep. J. David Bernardy, R-South Hampton, testified last week before a new panel to look into allegations regarding the family division of circuit courts in New Hampshire.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A newly-created special committee to study the Family Division of the Circuit Court should lead to improvements in the judiciary and let the public better realize how operations aren’t what residents see on the “Law and Order” TV series, said state Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead.

New panel to probe family courts
Buy Now

State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, is charging a special committee to look into charges against the operation of the family division of circuit courts in New Hampshire.  Pearson said the group's charge is not to "retry" individual cases but explore if allegations are true that the courts have at times denied due process or failed to follow state laws or court rules.  

Pearson said after becoming chairman of the House Children and Family Law Committee last January that he concluded lawmakers should form this oversight panel to look into allegations regarding family court cases.