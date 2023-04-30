CONCORD — A newly-created special committee to study the Family Division of the Circuit Court should lead to improvements in the judiciary and let the public better realize how operations aren’t what residents see on the “Law and Order” TV series, said state Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead.
Pearson said after becoming chairman of the House Children and Family Law Committee last January that he concluded lawmakers should form this oversight panel to look into allegations regarding family court cases.
Pearson said some who have gone through the family court have come to the Legislature and charged at times that it fails to follow or enforce statutes; fails to follow court rules; allows unnecessary delays in cases and denies due process.
“These (complaints) are consistent with comments I have been hearing for the past decade,” Pearson said.
“Administrators of the court deny this is the case. Whom do we believe? How can we put a lot of these allegations to rest. What do we do going forward?”
At its first meeting last week, Pearson laid down the committee’s marching orders and invited the public and stakeholders to testify while spelling out what the committee will, and will not accept.
“We will not retry your case. Don’t give us a story about how your case was mangled by the court,” Pearson said.
The panel does want those testifying to come with specifics about their experiences, he said.
“Generalized statements are not helpful like, ‘Everybody knows the court is biased against dads in a child custody case,’” Pearson said.
“I don’t know that and it is not helpful.”
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, created the 10-person committee with five Republicans and five Democrats after Pearson’s committee had unanimously approved a House resolution (HR 14) on the subject.
Half of those on this group are also on the House Children and Family Law Committee while the other half come from the House Judiciary Committee that considers most of legislation about the court system.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, vice chairman of the new panel, has been chair of the Judiciary Committee in the past and is its ranking Democrat.
Chief judges have volunteered to cooperate fully with the work of this committee, Pearson said.
Smith said she’s confident this group will work constructively on solutions.
“I think together we could create a rich and deep understanding of the complexities of society that we face today and the incredible challenges facing the family division,” Smith said.
Both Pearson and Smith said this review could affirm the view of court administrators that some of these complaints stem from a lack of financial resources for the judicial branch.
The two-year state budget that cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month contains enough money to hire six additional judges and supportive staff in the circuit courts.
‘Grievance’ committee brought back in 2010
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald had commissioned a time management study of the judicial branch that recommended about double that increase in court personnel.
Rep. J. David Bernardy, R-South Hampton, first proposed the resolution for this special committee that the House panel amended.
“There seem to be a legitimate number of due process issues,” Rep. J.D. Bernardy said, adding he went over case documents with citizens who brought complaints to him.
Bernardy had offered one bill (HB 219) that would allow any party in a family court case to make their own recording and transcript of the proceedings. This came in response to charges from litigants that judges at times have stopped a recording during family court hearings.
The House killed that measure but this panel is expected to look into this allegation.
Paula Werme, a retired lawyer who has battled often with court administrators, said she’s undertaking her own audit of family court matters after looking into another individual’s case.
“Three separate judges stripped a protective parent of custody and then scared her straight out of the state and handed (child) custody to the abusive ex,” Werme charged.
She promised to bring specifics to an upcoming session.
Pearson has scheduled public hearings for May 2, 9 and 16, all running from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Legislative Office Building.
The panel will hold further hearings if needed, Pearson said, and it must file a final report by Nov. 1.
Joseph Nugent of Effingham said over nearly seven years that he has been unable to obtain an unedited copy of a 911 call linked to criminal charges brought against him that were later dismissed.
“There is a flaw in the law in my opinion that allows our state and government to withhold evidence from the public about a person who is involved in the law,” Nugent said.
Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Chuck Douglas said in colonial times the Legislature acted as a tribunal to “redress grievances” brought by citizens.
This was at a time when there were few standing committees of lawmakers and few state agencies, Douglas wrote in a memo on the topic.
In 1818, the Supreme Court nullified this process as unconstitutional.
When Republicans won a 3-1 supermajority in the 2010 election, then Speaker Bill O’Brien, R-Mont Vernon, named a redress committee.
In 2012, it recommended the impeachment of a retired Superior Court judge over a child custody case.
The state Senate did not recognize its existence or failed to consider any of its proposals.
When Democrats won back control of the House in November 2012, the House agreed with its new speaker, Portsmouth Democrat Terie Norelli, to disband the grievance group.