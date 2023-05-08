New plan to deal with hospital violence emerges
A House panel unanimously is recommending a new proposal to help hospitals deal with a growing level of violence.  The legislation would permit police to arrest without a warrant someone acting out in a threatening way if its interfering with the delivery of necessary medical care.

Here, registered nurse Kristen Haggerty spoke with David Drainer of Goffstown, a very cooperative patient, at the Cardiac Medical Unit at Catholic Medical Center recently.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — A proposal to help hospitals deal with violent threats against their employees unanimously cleared a key House committee last week.

The plan would permit police to arrest without a warrant someone who poses a violent threat that interferes with the delivery of medically necessary health care.