New plan to deal with hospital violence emerges

A House panel unanimously is recommending a new proposal to help hospitals deal with a growing level of violence. The legislation would permit police to arrest without a warrant someone acting out in a threatening way if its interfering with the delivery of necessary medical care.
CONCORD — A proposal to help hospitals deal with violent threats against their employees unanimously cleared a key House committee last week.
The plan would permit police to arrest without a warrant someone who poses a violent threat that interferes with the delivery of medically necessary health care.
“This strikes a balance between better protecting health care workers, but also ensuring people in mental health crisis who lash out…don’t find themselves carted out to county jail,” said State Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, who authored the plan.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted 20-0 in support of the amended legislation.
This plan would replace a Senate-passed bill (HB 58) that would allow hospital officials to detain someone who acted out before police could arrive.
Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said the security staff working at hospitals should have this authority because many threats or violent acts occur when police are not there.
The Disability Rights Center (DRC) had opposed the Senate-passed bill. Officials there warned this change could put the state out of compliance with federal regulations from the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) that allow for restraint and seclusion only when a patient presents risk of serious bodily harm.
Once the patient does not pose that risk, the CMS regulation states that the restraints or seclusion must stop, a DRC official told the House committee.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, had offered language very similar to what the House committee has endorsed but the Senate rejected it in favor of Gray’s proposal.
Rosenwald’s proposal had the backing of the New Hampshire Hospital Association (NHHA) and other stakeholders but all 13 Senate Republicans went with the alternative language.
NHHA officials stressed they could live with either plan and getting something done to deal with this matter was a top priority.
Solution deals with misdemeanor assaults
This policy debate is about how hospitals can handle patients who commit misdemeanor or simple assaults against staff. Criminal law already adequately addresses felonies committed against health care workers.
Officials with county jails opposed the Senate proposal, concluding that this would translate to detaining more patients with mental health problems that jail administrators lack the resources to treat.
Meuse said the legislation permits a warrantless arrests in very specific circumstances. “We want to be careful when it comes to expanding this,” he said.
State Rep. Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, chaired the House panel that embraced the compromise.
“This was a difficult knot to untie when it came over from the Senate. I think you guys did an admirable job,” Roy said.
Should the House endorse this proposal, it would then go back to determine whether the Senate would accept it or seek a negotiated settlement between two competing proposals.