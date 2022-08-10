N.H. 2nd in child well being, 2nd highest in kids with anxiety, depression
New Hampshire finished second overall but had the second highest percentage of children who had anxiety or depression, according to the national KIDS Count survey.

CONCORD — New Hampshire ranked second in the country for child well-being, but only one state had a higher percentage of children who suffered from anxiety or depression, according to the annual KIDS Count Data Book report.

For more than a decade, New Hampshire has always been in the top five of this ranking, given the state’s low level of children in poverty, high rates of children with health insurance and very low rate of teen pregnancy.