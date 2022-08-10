CONCORD — New Hampshire ranked second in the country for child well-being, but only one state had a higher percentage of children who suffered from anxiety or depression, according to the annual KIDS Count Data Book report.
For more than a decade, New Hampshire has always been in the top five of this ranking, given the state’s low level of children in poverty, high rates of children with health insurance and very low rate of teen pregnancy.
Only Massachusetts had a higher score in the 2022 edition of this report.
New Hampshire finished second overall in child health and family and community.
“With top rankings in economic well-being, best education, and best health too, these rankings all make one thing clear: New Hampshire is the best state in the country for families,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
Despite having a low vacancy rate and high housing prices, the report also found a dramatic drop in New Hampshire (from 39% to 25%) of children living in “high cost” housing that’s beyond their parents’ ability to afford the residence.
For the first time, KIDS Count examined the number of children suffering from anxiety and depression.
This came in response to the December 2021 report of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who concluded that COVID-19 and resulting isolation caused a “mental health pandemic” that hit young people the hardest.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation and New Futures Kids Count calls for lawmakers to respond to the surgeon general’s warning by developing programs and policies to ease mental health burdens on children and their families, including meeting kids’ basic needs and ensuring access to mental health care.
‘Lost playtime,’ ‘ canceled proms’
“From lost playtime for younger children to canceled proms, graduations and summer jobs for teens, the world simply stopped being what it had been for millions of young people,” the Kids Count report said.
“Teens reported spikes in symptoms of anxiety or depression as they weathered uncertainty, fear and concerns for the health and safety of themselves, their families and their friends.”
In 2020, 18.4% of New Hampshire children age 3-17 had suffered from anxiety or depression, according to the full report.
Only Vermont (19.2%) had a higher rate. Massachusetts was tied for second-highest with New Hampshire.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said there’s “no denying” COVID-19’s impact on youth mental health.
“Over the past several years, the department has been building out the children’s system of care to meet the full continuum of children’s behavioral health needs in New Hampshire,” Shibinette said.
“The system of care is designed to serve many different emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs of children by expanding the state’s capacity to prevent Adverse Childhood Events, provide early assessment and identification, effective home and community-based services and subsequently reducing reliance on residential and inpatient treatment unless clinically required.”
Shibinette said the “unprecedented investments” the state has made of late include intensive behavioral health treatment in all parts of the state, the expansion of mobile crisis teams statewide, the purchase of Hampstead Hospital and the coming establishment of the first psychiatric treatment facility for youth in New Hampshire.
“The investments in the system of care are providing greater access to all levels of care and ensuring more children are receiving the services they need in the community,” Shibinette said.
Experts: Better reporting
Other mental health officials said some of the high numbers here could be because the child health system is robust, making reporting of mental health problems more common and not missed as in other states.
Among the dozen states with the highest rates of anxiety and depression among children, eight of them were in the top 12 in the KIDS Count survey, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Maine.
The report also looked at the how much anxiety and depression among children went up since 2016, well before the pandemic.
New Hampshire’s rate of growth in the past four years (27.8%) was slightly higher than the national average (26.6%), but Massachusetts (50.8%), Vermont (40.1%) were much higher.
States that saw even greater spikes included South Dakota (103%), California (70%) and Arkansas (67%).
Some states had declines in child anxiety or depression over that four-year period, including Rhode Island (down 3.9%) and Maine (down 2.8%).
“Nationally, the number of kids ages 3 to 17 struggling with these issues jumped by more than 1.5 million, from 5.8 million to 7.3 million (or roughly 9% to 12%),” the report concluded.
Disparities related to ethnic and sexual identity were found among states across the country even before the pandemic.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in 2016 that 9% of all high school students tried to commit suicide, but that rate goes up to 12% for Black students and 26% for American Indian students.
Gay, lesbian or bisexual high school students attempted suicide at a rate of 23%, compared to 6% of their heterosexual peers, the CDC concluded.