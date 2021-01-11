New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has put his deputy in charge of the office as his nomination for Supreme Court chief justice moves forward.
MacDonald notified Deputy Attorney General Jane Young that she will be acting attorney general in a letter dated Thursday.
“I believe it is in the best interest of this office, as well as the people and institutions we serve, for me to delegate temporarily my duties as attorney general to you while the nomination is pending,” MacDonald wrote.
He said the delegation of duties will terminate upon a final vote of the Executive Council. He reserved the right to end it sooner.