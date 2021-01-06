CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu will nominate Gordon McDonald, his attorney general for most of the last four years, to be the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
MacDonald, whose nomination for chief justice was rejected in 2019 by a Democratic-controlled Executive Council, will likely have an easier go this time with Republicans holding a 4-1 lock on the Executive Council.
"From suing polluters to leading the fight against Massachusetts’ unconstitutional taxation of our citizens in the United States Supreme Court, Gordon has never been afraid to take the action that he believes is right, even when that course may not be the easiest," Sununu said in a statement.
Last June, three Democrats on the Executive Council rejected MacDonald as critics said he was too partisan. Sununu refused to nominate an alternative after the vote. He will make the nomination official when the Executive Council meets Thursday.
In November, Republicans won control of the five-member council, which approves all executive appointments.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, a Republican, said he expects the same people who endorsed MacDonald -- including Democrats such as retired chief justice John Broderick -- will again endorse MacDonald.
"He will make a great chief justice," Gatsas said. He said the nomination could go up for a vote as early as the February council meeting, but the council will have to hold a public hearing on the nomination first.
In his statement, Sununu credited MacDonald with creating a Civil Rights Unit in the Department of Justice, creating the position of solicitor general and dedicating a veteran prosecutor to oversee prosecutor training throughout the state.
He also distributed a comment from Robert Lynn, a former chief justice and newly elected state rep. "(MacDonald) has a long and well-deserved reputation as an outstanding lawyer – smart, hardworking, thoughtful, and fair-minded," Lynn said.
During the 2019 nomination fight, Democratic Party officials labeled MacDonald as a Republican operative who consistently opposed abortion rights. Others said he had no experience as a judge and had not even tried a case before a jury.
Deborah Pignatelli of Nashua said Sununu was trying to pack the New Hampshire court with conservative justices, and she wanted a nominee who represented balance.
Sununu lamented the vote, noting MacDonald's bipartisan support from former chief justices, bar presidents and distinguished bar members. He said the vote represented Washington-style circus theatrics and later said the Executive Council owed MacDonald an apology.
MacDonald became attorney general in April 2017, a job that put him in charge of more than 140 Department of Justice employees, including some 60 lawyers. Before that role, he was a partner in the Nixon Peabody law firm and a member of the commercial litigation practice group.
He was a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Cornell Law School. He has been chair of the New Hampshire Bar examiners and the Supreme Court's Commission on the New Hampshire Bar in the 21st Century.