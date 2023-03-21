CONCORD — New Hampshire gave its taxpayers the best “return on investment” for the eighth year in a row, according to an independent survey.
The WalletHub ranking gives Gov. Chris Sununu, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, bragging rights over another likely White House contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state was No. 2.
“This ranking proves that with low taxes, limited government, and local control, New Hampshire far and away has the most efficient government in the country,” Sununu said in a statement.
“We’ve cut taxes again and again, practiced fiscal responsibility, and returned millions to cities and towns. It’s why businesses and families are coming in droves. The New Hampshire model works!”
The survey used 29 metrics to determine how well states delivered services compared to how much citizens paid in state and local taxes.
Rounding out the top five were Alabama, South Dakota and Texas.
New Hampshire was the only New England state in the top 10. Rhode Island (12) and Maine (16) made the top 20, followed by Massachusetts (33), Vermont (44) and Connecticut (45).
Alaska and Florida had lower tax burdens per capita than New Hampshire, at No. 3.
Virginia, Minnesota and Vermont led No. 4 New Hampshire in delivery of government services.
New Hampshire finished first in return on investment because no other state ranked in the top 10 in both of the other two categories.
Some have promoted South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as a possible presidential candidate. She has not ruled out a run.
Among other states whose governors are considered GOP hopefuls, Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia ranked seventh, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s state was 47th.
NH good on violent crime
As for other measurements, New Hampshire had the second-best ranking on violent crime — behind Vermont — and led the nation with the smallest percentage of families living in poverty.
On the flip side, the Granite State ranked 37th for spending on “infrastructure and pollution” and 15th on school spending.
The infrastructure ranking factored in quality of roads, average commute time, park and recreation expenses, state highway spending, water quality, air pollution and the share of the population that received fluoridation through community water systems.
The survey pulled from rankings by more than 30 sources, including the FBI, Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Highway Administration and the National Center for Education Statistics.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the all-Democratic congressional delegation helped out Sununu with increased federal aid for infrastructure and other programs.
“This data demonstrates how Chris Sununu has failed Granite Staters in key areas important to working families. Were it not for the leadership of Senator Shaheen, Senator Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster and Congressman Pappas, our state wouldn’t have the ability to offset the governor’s failure on infrastructure with robust federal investments the delegation delivered through the historic infrastructure law,” Buckley said in a statement.
“And as New Hampshire families struggle with issues like affordable child care and food insecurity, the governor is failing to leverage federal assistance that could help them now.”