Two months after declaring a non-profit firm was “in default” of its contract, the Sununu administration has recommended a $3.2 million agreement with the company to continue managing the return to work of health care professionals who have been treated for substance abuse or physical or mental illness.
The state Executive Council is expected to approve the request to retain the New Hampshire Professional Health Program (NHPHP) of Concord when it meets Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.
In late June, the council voted, 4-1, to reject the state’s alternate choice of an out-of-state vendor to take over this work at roughly half the cost of the current one.
The surprising move left the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC) on July 1 without a program required by state law to monitor how physicians, nurses and pharmacists can safely come back to their jobs.
By agreement, the existing vendor has worked without a contract since July 1. If approved, the new contract would run through mid-2025.
In June, the OPLC had declared the current vendor was in default because officials used their confidential mailing list to lobby the Executive Council after the OPLC recommended Parkdale Aftercare of Chesterton, Ind., receive the contract.
Fear of worsening shortage
Councilors said they received a flurry of emails and telephone calls from doctors, nurses and hospital administrators pushing for the existing program.
Leaders with the New Hampshire Hospital Association said a change could only worsen the chronic workforce shortage in the field.
In an email, NHPHP said OPLC Executive Director Lindsay Courtney last April had recommended the firm's contract be renewed for five years, but Sununu’s office decided the work should be sent out for bid.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said Parkdale Aftercare would have a “blatant conflict of interest” because it provides treatment services to nurses in Indiana and West Virginia.
“You would be talking about having the vendor manage a program when it’s already a provider in this field,” Warmington said.
Attorney General John Formella said after the council’s vote in late June that the state could negotiate with the existing provider if officials there apologized for the indiscretion.