CONCORD -- New Hampshire's relatively low teacher salaries, pensions and its declining school enrollment made it the worst state in the nation for teachers, according to a new independent survey.
Among 25 different metrics on educator opportunity and competition along with academic and work environment, New Hampshire finished 51st behind all other states and the District of Columbia, WalletHub found.
When it came to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the same survey put New Hampshire in the top 10 of states on several issues ranging from its school reopening plans to teacher accessibility, online assistance and other instructional materials.
According to the report, New Hampshire was dead last in the educator opportunity and competition category, which accounted for 70% of each state’s score.
With regards to the other 30% that included COVID-19, worker satisfaction, “best schools” rating, total spending and other factors, New Hampshire came in ninth place nationally.
NE finishes out of top 10
None of the New England states finished in the top 10 in the survey that ranked Washington, Utah, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania as the top five.
Massachusetts led the region in 11th place, while Vermont finished 25th and Maine was 48th. Connecticut was 11th and Rhode Island was ranked 38th.
New Hampshire’s average teacher salary of $47,433 was 46th lowest, while the average starting pay for educators of $30,701 was even worse at 49th, according to the survey.
The average pensions paid to teachers ($15,707) was 50th lowest, school enrollment growth (.9% down) was 46th lowest and teachers here wait five years to get tenure, longer than 43 other states.
On the flip side, the state had the fifth best teacher-to-student ratio, the fifth fewest number of students with “disadvantages” such as child poverty and the seventh highest per-pupil spending for public schools ($18,032) in the country.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut's office did not respond to a request for comment on this report.