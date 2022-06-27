CONCORD — Leading Democrats charged Monday that Republican U.S. Senate candidates would pursue national restrictions on abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“If they have the chance, the Republicans running for Senate would help Mitch McConnell ban abortion nationwide and punish women and doctors,” said Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley during a virtual press conference.
Ashley Marcoux, president of New Hampshire Young Democrats, said the three leading Senate hopefuls -- Chuck Morse of Salem, Kevin Smith of Londonderry and Don Bolduc of Stratham -- all favored the defunding of Planned Parenthood and further restrictions on abortion.
“No matter which of these Republican men emerge from this primary, they will pursue the exact opposite of what New Hampshire wants for their political leadership,” Marcoux said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said her colleagues would consider forming a petition to pursue a special session to codify abortion protections in state law if Gov. Chris Sununu denies their request for one.
“We are going to give him the opportunity to do the right thing,” Soucy told reporters. “Should he fail to respond or responds in the negative, that (another petition) is an option we could use to try and achieve this.”
Hours after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision on abortion rights, all 10 state Senate Democrats wrote Sununu seeking the special session.
On Monday, House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, made the same request.
“If Governor Sununu values reproductive health as he says he does, it is on him to get his party in line and call a special session to make those protections clear in state law,” Cote said.
Sununu's office: Special session would 'alarm and confuse'
In a statement, a Sununu’s office spokesperson noted the Executive Council would have to approve a governor’s special session.
“The governor does not have the unilateral authority to bring the Legislature back for a special session, which would undoubtedly alarm and confuse people into thinking that New Hampshire’s laws are changing — they are not,” Sununu’s office said.
“As the governor has long said, if the Legislature brings forward a bill codifying Roe v. Wade into state law, he’d sign it.”
If Sununu does not act, Soucy and supporters would need a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate to bring lawmakers back.
This effort would likely not succeed based on past votes in the House of Representatives; nearly 40% of the membership has voted for further restrictions on abortion.
Morse said abortion should be a decision left to lawmakers in each state.
“I strongly believe that the states should have the right to govern policy in their respective states as the Supreme Court has ruled,” Morse said.
Republican Senate hopeful Smith said he supported the Supreme Court’s decision and criticized Sen. Maggie Hassan for having condemned the ban on abortions after 24 weeks that the New Hampshire Legislature passed and Sununu signed in June 2021.
“That is plainly wrong and vastly out of touch with most Granite Staters,” Smith said.
Bolduc said he supported New Hampshire's ban on late-term abortions.
"Here in New Hampshire, our state has already passed our own laws well before this court decision. That's precisely how our Founding Fathers intended our Constitutional Republic to function," Bolduc said.
State Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, said GOP conservatives at the State House tried last spring to pass a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
“Make no mistake, if Republicans are able to hold on to their legislative majority, they will further restrict abortion rights. Granite Staters are clear -- they overwhelmingly believe abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible,” Simpson said.
“There is no limit on the number of bills that could be introduced. I think a variety of bills about different restrictions will be offered.”