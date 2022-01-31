CONCORD — The state Department of Education unveiled on Monday the first of four videos it produced with the Woodson Center in recognition of Black History Month.
Each week, the state will feature a short video that offers life lessons from largely unknown historic Black American figures who triumphed over discrimination.
“As we prepare to observe Black History Month, it is important to reflect on the pursuit of education and equal opportunities for every child,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
“This video collaboration presents several history lessons that spotlight noteworthy contributions that Black Americans have made to the United States, and how they persisted in spite of racial discrimination.”
The first video features Booker T. Washington and his collaboration with philanthropist Julius Rosenwald that led to a school building project for black students at nearly 5,000 new schools across the country.
“I am continually amazed at how many teachers and students are not aware of this visionary collaboration between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald that led to one of the greatest literacy programs of all time. It is the true measure of human achievement,” said Ian Rowe, a senior visiting fellow at the Woodson Center who served as the narrator of the videos.
Independent videographer Luke Crory of New Hampshire also provided support for this project.