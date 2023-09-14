NH ed board approves conservative PragerU as provider
The New Hampshire Board of Education listens to testimony for and against letting conservative PragerU teach an online course on financial literacy to students.  From left to right are Ryan Terrell of Nashua, Ann Lane of Durham (obscured), Board Chairman Andrew Cline of Bedford, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton, board member Richard Sala of Dorchester and Deputy Commissioner Christine Brennan of Ossipee.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD – The state Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a controversial contract with conservative-leaning PragerU to offer an online financial literacy course to students, over the opposition of teachers, school board members and parents who charged it gave a stamp approval to right-wing indoctrination of public school students.

Board Chairman Andrew Cline of Bedford abstained from the final 5-0 vote.

Retired Concord school teacher Mary Wilke, left, spoke against approving the conservative PragerU to teach a financial literacy course. "I think this falls woefully short of the quality we expect for our students," she said.