CONCORD – The state Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a controversial contract with conservative-leaning PragerU to offer an online financial literacy course to students, over the opposition of teachers, school board members and parents who charged it gave a stamp approval to right-wing indoctrination of public school students.
Board Chairman Andrew Cline of Bedford abstained from the final 5-0 vote.
A 2022 state law (HB 1671) requires all students to complete a half-credit course on financial literacy to graduate. The state board approved last year another provider, Fit Money, to offer a course worth a quarter credit.
Cline proposed the board also approve PragerU’s “Cash Course” for a quarter credit, rather than the half credit it was seeking; that idea died after no one would second it for discussion.
Board member Ryan Terrell of Nashua condemned the tone of more than two hours of public comments, much of it against the provider.
Terrell charged that it exposed a lack of tolerance rather than a desire to protect students.
“What we saw today was not live or let live; what we saw today was groups of people being mobilized by political organizations … to flex political muscle against who they have seen as a political enemy,” said Terrell, who is vice chairman of the Republican State Committee.
Board member Richard Sala of Dorchester rejected the claim of PragerU critics that its views were out of step with New Hampshire values.
“PragerU’s materials are mainstream political thought in this country,” Sala said.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democratic candidate for governor, echoed the sharp reaction from Democrats and some public school advocates that attacked this outcome.
“I am appalled by today’s Board of Education decision to allow PragerU to operate in New Hampshire,” Craig said in a statement. “I will fight for every child in our state to receive a quality education and I will never allow an extreme right-wing organization to influence their learning.”
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut praised the vote and defended the content as qualifying for the half credit that the board gave it.
“I think the learning is broader in terms of its scope of what it is covering and it is more engaging and richer in assessment than what’s being offered in some of our schools today,” Edelblut told reporters.
PragerU’s website states it “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”
Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager founded the program. Some of its other videos include “Make Men Masculine Again” and “The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party.”
PragerU supporters outnumbered
Critics maintain some of the videos also deny climate change and try to rewrite the history of slavery in America.
A month ago, there were two hours of public comment before the board, all against PragerU.
On Thursday, a clear majority of the nearly 200 who packed two conference rooms also opposed PragerU, but this time supporters turned out, too. The board heard from 30 opposed to PragerU and 13 who support it.
Louise Spencer, a co-founder of the liberal Kent Street Coalition, said the state board was sending the wrong message.
“Even if you only approve this one particular program on financial literacy you would be putting the imprimatur of approval of PragerU,” Spencer said. “Students would be informed that this was a credible source and they could be enticed to look at other Prager videos."
Rich Girard of Manchester, a Republican activist and talk show host, said silencing PragerU would violate the First Amendment.
“I have to wonder as the son of a teacher, husband of a teacher, a former school board member, a father who has five children, how are we going to say we allow all voices in the public square if certain people get to decide that some points of view aren’t going to be allowed,” Girard asked rhetorically.
Nancy Brennan of Weare, a former school board member, said students already have plenty of options to study.
“Do we need another choice or is something else at play here?” she asked. “Why would New Hampshire give the stamp of approval to a right wing digital propaganda organization that distorts or downplays climate change and slavery.”
Jody Underwood of Croydon served on her school board for 13 years.
She faced stiff opposition after leading a deep cut of the local school budget that was later reversed at a follow-up town meeting.
“I am disheartened that so many people testifying today don’t even realize they are trying to indoctrinate their thinking by excluding so many other thoughts,” Underwood said.
Adequacy of videos debated
The speakers differed over whether the offering of 15 five-minute videos was adequate.
“These videos do not have the quality students need and deserve to achieve a mastery of financial literacy,” said Tia Winter, speaking for the Lebanon School Board that opposed the provider.
The state’s two largest teacher unions, National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Federation of Teachers, along with the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, also made this argument.
Ann Marie Banfield, a conservative activist from Bedford, said the best learning comes inside the school, but admitted the PragerU videos impressed her.
“I thought that some of the content was actually good,” Banfield said. “I would not agree with these videos if there was a bias in them.”
PragerU is creating a separate web site for this course but William Politt of Weare said it would be too easy for the parent company to bombard students with links to ultra-conservative videos.
“The innocuous or inadequate cash course videos are clearly the camel’s nose under the tent, a welcoming invitation to PragerU’s other ideological content,” Politt said.
Karen Scott of New Boston disagreed.
“I find it sad that people here have now divided education by political beliefs. Children here need to have multiple options for learning,” Scott said. “To dismiss the PragerU content because it is coming from a conservative source is ill will.”
Board member Phil Nazzaro of Newmarket said he objected to any analysis of PragerU’s core political philosophy that is not part of the financial literacy course.
“I am concerned about the precedent setting around an ideological litmus test for who a Learn Everywhere provider could be,” he said.