CONCORD -- State insurance regulators got federal permission Wednesday to pass on premium savings to consumers who buy high-priced health care coverage in the individual market.
Gov. Chris Sununu said this decision will mean those premiums will be 16% lower than they otherwise would have been starting on Jan. 1.
“This more stable market environment will help provide more options to New Hampshire residents who need to purchase their own insurance coverage,” Sununu said in a statement.
Deputy Insurance Commissioner Alex Feldvebel estimated as a result of this decision, 8% more individuals should purchase this coverage next year.
“Due to the pandemic, we expect that a certain number of folks will be losing their employer-sponsored coverage. This makes it all the more important to have a stable individual market with more affordable premium rates," Feldvebel said.
The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation last April sent a letter lobbying the Trump administration to approve this waiver.
"Granite Staters are in dire need of the premium savings that this program could help to provide," they wrote.
The request came from the compromise two-year state budget last fall that called on the NH Insurance Department to ask federal authorities if it could create a state-based reinsurance program.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, and a primary candidate for governor, said he authored that provision.
"This is good news. While we have the highest health care costs in the nation under Chris Sununu, the 1332 waiver, required by my legislation folded into the state budget, will help to bring down those costs at a critical time," Feltes said.
The state agency estimated this reinsurance plan would save the federal government from having to pay out $31.1 million in advance premium tax credits. The state’s share of these credits would have been equal to $13.5 million.
This waiver allows all those savings -- $44.6 million next year -- to be redeployed so the three companies writing insurance in the individual market reduce premiums charged to individual customers by that amount.
The companies offering individual plans in New Hampshire are Anthem, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, according to the Insurance Department.
Prior to COVID-19, the individual health insurance market had 44,000 consumers it through the federally-facilitated exchange under the Affordable Care Act and 10,000 people who received individual insurance outside the exchange.
Individuals whose income was too high to qualify for premium subsidies under Obamacare saw steep increases and many left the market, according to state officials.
Unlike the group insurance market, these customers were vulnerable to much higher premiums because there were larger numbers in that individual pool with high health care costs.
This waiver grants the savings for the next four years.