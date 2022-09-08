CONCORD — The Biden administration and the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation announced Thursday the state will receive a $66 million grant to extend rural broadband access to nearly 80% of homes and businesses that currently lack it.

Last June, New Hampshire was one of the first four states to receive the first broadband grant -- $50 million to the Granite State -- that comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund contained in the federal American Rescue Plan Act.