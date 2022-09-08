CONCORD — The Biden administration and the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation announced Thursday the state will receive a $66 million grant to extend rural broadband access to nearly 80% of homes and businesses that currently lack it.
Last June, New Hampshire was one of the first four states to receive the first broadband grant -- $50 million to the Granite State -- that comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund contained in the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The two grants will provide high-speed access to the internet for 24,000 homes and businesses.
Gene Sperling, senior adviser to President Joe Biden, said Sen. Maggie Hassan was one of a select group of senators to champion this spending.
“Senator Warner, Senator King, Senator Manchin, Senator Hassan really were the ones who drove (the Capital Projects Fund). And so I really think it’s safe to say that this particular project may have never made it through the United States Senate without Senator Hassan’s leadership, and we really would not be doing this announcement today,” Sperling said.
Hassan said this grant provides a significant economic boost.
“Today’s announcement marks a major investment in New Hampshire that will support families, small businesses and our entire economy,” Hassan said.
This plan requires internet service providers to give a discount of at least $30 per month to low-income households eligible for it under the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Households with incomes of up to 200% of the federal poverty or $56,000 for a family of four could be eligible for the discount.
Nearly half of families eligible for 'free' internet
Economic experts predict that 40% of the population should be eligible to get this discount.
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said the $30 discount would effectively mean these homeowners would get the broadband coverage for free.
“The pandemic exposed longstanding challenges that workers and families face when they don’t have adequate access to the internet, especially those living in rural areas and other unconnected communities,” Adeyemo said.
Rep. Annie Kuster said she has worked on this issue as a member of the Rural Broadband Task Force in Congress and serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The expanded use of telehealth during the pandemic also revealed the importance of a quality, high-speed connection, she said.
“I’ll continue working to ensure all Granite State students, employees and businesses have the connections they need,” Kuster said.
Rep. Chris Pappas said 63% of residents live in a region that has only one internet service provider.
“These funds will help more communities make vital investments in broadband, boosting our local economies, improving education and ensuring quality of life remains high,” Pappas said.