CONCORD — For the fourth time in the past five years, New Hampshire was judged as the most economically-free state in the country, according to the latest ranking of a free market think tank.
New Hampshire barely hung on to its top spot over Tennessee with Florida, Texas and Virginia all within striking distance of the Granite State in the Fraser Institute’s latest survey.
The Fraser Institute is a Canadian-based, independent, non-partisan think tank which ranks all states and Canadian provinces on an economic freedom matrix that considers taxes, spending and policies that favor labor market freedom.
“New Hampshire ranks as the freest state in the union again this year, but just barely,” said Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a state think tank which partners with Fraser Institute and other groups in putting out this report.
“As other states aggressively liberalize their economies, New Hampshire risks falling behind.”
New Hampshire scored 7.83 out of 10 in this year’s report (down slightly from 7.84 last year), while Tennessee scored 7.82 after having finished fifth in the previous report.
New York was the least-free state in the survey followed by California (49th), Vermont (48th), West Virginia (47th) and New Mexico (46th).
The survey was based on policies in 2019, the most recent year for comparative purposes.
Policies such as minimum wage laws and a higher density of union membership in a state were viewed by this group as reducing economic freedom.
“When governments allow markets to decide what’s produced, how it’s produced and how much is produced, citizens enjoy greater levels of economic freedom,” said Fred McMahon, a co-author of the report and a research chair with the Fraser Institute.
Massachusetts, at 19th, was the second-highest ranked state in New England, followed by Connecticut (21th), Rhode Island (41st) and Maine (43rd).
Gov. Chris Sununu has said the survey supports his “pro-jobs, pro-economic growth economic agenda” while state Democratic leaders have said the study comes from a “Koch-funded group” which favors policies that favor the top 1%.
Sununu has vetoed legislation that would have raised the state’s minimum wage.
New Hampshire didn’t score as high in some aspects of the study; on all aspects of “labor market freedom,” the state ranked 14th nationally.
Republican legislative leaders and Sununu in the past have failed to pass so-called Right to Work legislation that would prohibit union membership from being a condition of employment in any work setting.