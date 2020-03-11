CONCORD – The New Hampshire House of Representatives embraced Wednesday a price cap for consumers with health insurance who buy insulin to treat their diabetes.
Without debate, the House passed the bill (HB 1280) over to the State Senate on a vote of 223-121.
The bill sets a cap of $100 per month of out-of-pocket costs by anyone with health insurance and is modeled after a recently-adopted laws in Colorado and Illinois.
First-term Rep. Garret Muscatel, D-Hanover and the bill’s prime sponsor, said that similar bills have been proposed in 30 states during 2020.
“Insulin is a necessary drug used by over seven million Americans who rely on it to treat diabetes. What we have seen over the last several years is an artificial hike to the price of insulin meant to increase profits for pharmaceutical companies,” Muscatel said.
“It is incumbent that the state of New Hampshire do all we can to help our residents with diabetes who could face tragic consequences if they miss a dose of insulin.”
House Commerce Committee Chairman Ed Butler, D-Hart’s Location, said insulin prices have gotten so high in recent years that many suffering from diabetes are rationing their pills which makes them vulnerable to serious health complications.
Butler’s committee had voted, 12-8, to recommend passing the bill.
Rep. Steve Beaudoin, R-Rochester, said the measure was well-intentioned but still ill-advised.
“The cost of health care is consistently on the rise. If we continue to pass additional requirements on the health care industry, it will only cause those costs to go up still further,” Beaudoin warned.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, is a co-sponsor.
“Granite State families should not have to worry their lives will be impacted by the absurdly high costs of insulin and parents should never be forced to choose between the health of their children or financial security,” said Feltes, a Democratic candidate for governor.
“The legislation will save lives by making sure everyone who needs insulin can afford it and will give Granite Staters with diabetes peace of mind by reducing the cost to obtain life-saving and life-sustaining insulin.”
Former House Commerce Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge, said he had objected to the bill in that it would not make these purchases subject to any deductible in any health insurance policy.
“If an individual or employer, for that matter, wants to limit the deductible they should purchase the plan with a lower deductible which of course comes with a higher premium,” Hunt said.
“Passing this bill as amended may disrupt the balance of how a health insurance policy premium is determined.”