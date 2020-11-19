CONCORD — New Hampshire House Democrats picked State Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, to lead them while they make up the minority party over the next two years.
Cushing, 68, was just elected to his eighth term in the House.
On Thursday, Cushing won a four-person race on the third ballot; House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, finished second.
The other candidates were Reps. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, and Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester.
A former House staffer, Cushing championed the state law that in 2019 repealed the state's death penalty.
House Republicans are expected to meet on Friday and select Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack as their candidate to become the next speaker of the House.