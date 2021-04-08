BEDFORD -- In a rare rebuke to New Hampshire House Republican leaders, the rank-and-file voted Thursday to keep in place a 2019 mandate that all public schools must equip their bathrooms with female hygiene products.
The House Education Committee had narrowly recommended a bill (HB 458) repealing that law, which critics said was an unfunded mandate.
The New Hampshire School Boards Association went on record in favor of the bill; the group contended the state should pay districts to cover these costs.
“I never disputed that this was needed,” said Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, a bill supporter.
“I asked us to figure out how to do this without violating our Constitution.”
State Rep. Stephen Woodcock, D-Center Conway, said Gov. Chris Sununu signed this law because low-income teen girls were skipping school for up to three days a month because they couldn’t afford to bring tampons to school.
“This bill is often referred to as period poverty,” Woodcock said.
“You may ask yourself? Why would a school do such a thing? Could it be compared to providing toilet paper? Yes, there is no requirement to provide toilet paper, but they do.”
A move to pass the bill repealing this law failed, 193-183.
The House then voted, 192-184, to table the bill.
This was a form of polite death because, after a Friday deadline, it will take a two-thirds vote in the House in the future just to take up the bill.