House panel splits over parental rights - again
The House Education Committee voted, 10-10 on motions to pass or to kill parental rights legislation that cleared the State Senate. The Senate-passed bill (SB 272) now goes to the full House with no recommendation, setting up another close battle over the issue. Last month, the House narrowly rejected a similar bill (HB 10).

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- The a bill that drew emotional debate over parental rights will return to the state House of Representatives without a recommendation after a key committee deadlocked Tuesday on whether to pass or kill it.

The 10-10 vote of the House Education Committee sets up a final showdown between those pushing to give parents more access to information about their children against opponents who argue the legislation is unfairly targeted at transgender students.