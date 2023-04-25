The House Education Committee voted, 10-10 on motions to pass or to kill parental rights legislation that cleared the State Senate. The Senate-passed bill (SB 272) now goes to the full House with no recommendation, setting up another close battle over the issue. Last month, the House narrowly rejected a similar bill (HB 10).
CONCORD -- The a bill that drew emotional debate over parental rights will return to the state House of Representatives without a recommendation after a key committee deadlocked Tuesday on whether to pass or kill it.
The 10-10 vote of the House Education Committee sets up a final showdown between those pushing to give parents more access to information about their children against opponents who argue the legislation is unfairly targeted at transgender students.
All 10 Republicans on the panel voted to pass the bill (SB 272); all 10 Democrats wanted to kill it.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has called this legislation a top priority this year.
Last month, the House narrowly rejected a bill (HB 10) Packard had authored that was similar to the one the committee took up Tuesday.
Last week, the House panel hosted a public hearing on SB 272, which drew the largest crowd of the 2023 session.
During the House committee’s executive session Tuesday, Rep. Arlene Quartiello, R-Atkinson, denied that the legislation targets transgender students.
“This is not calling out a certain group of people. It is not I believe outing a particular group of people,” Quartiello said.
“All this bill asks for is truthful answers to parents’ questions.”
Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Sunapee, said the measure reflects an effort to invade the privacy of individual students while attacking public school teachers.
“We know this is part of a national political movement to disrupt, dismantle and defame our teachers in public schools,” Tanner said.
Tanner said the bill does indeed single out students who have made or who are considering a transition.
“SB 272 is a bill that cynically sows distrust and division, and as a consequence hurts children, especially students who are LGBTQ, non-binary or transgender or their families,” Tanner said.
“As a mother of two elementary-aged children, I want to know that my kiddos are accepted as who they are when they go to school. If they are LGBTQ or questioning and they come out to a trusted teacher or friends at school before telling me, that’s OK,” said Sarah Robinson, education justice campaign director for the liberal interest group Granite State Progress.
“The parents pushing this bill do not speak for all parents. They are using this bill to drive a wedge between students, teachers, and parents as part of a broader political agenda to silence honest discussions about race, gender, and sexuality,” Robinson said in a statement.
Erin George-Kelly, director of the runaway and homeless youth program at Waypoint, said 25% of youth in its shelter identify themselves as LGBTQ.
The Republican State Committee, Cornerstone Action and other organizations mobilized supporters for the legislation.
“In every other context, parents are presumed innocent unless there is at least some small quantum of evidence of specific wrongdoing,” Cornerstone lawyer Ian Huyett testified at last week’s hearing.
“It’s only in this context that we presumptively declare all parents guilty, take their rights away by default, and at the same time assume that government employees are somehow inherently trustworthy and good.”
A version of this bill offered last year (HB 1341) would have required teachers to affirmatively give parents information about a child’s gender identity exploration, including membership in gay or transgender social clubs.
The House narrowly rejected the bill in 2022.
Both 2023 bills compel teachers to share information only after a parent asks for it.
They permit a teacher to refuse to give such information to a parent if by “clear and convincing evidence,” the educator believes it would make the student subject to abuse or neglect at home.
The teacher would have to file a report with his or her superior stating the reasons for not informing a parent.