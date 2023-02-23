CONCORD — A move to address the state’s lack of housing by allowing up to four apartments on a lot in any single-family zone with water and sewer service failed badly before the House of Representatives Thursday.
Rep. Rebecca McWilliams, D-Concord, said the state should create this incentive so homeowners could convert older buildings into apartments.
These owners also could choose to turn their homes into market-rate units, she said.
“This isn’t an affordable housing bill, this is a housing bill,” McWilliams said.
“We are in this situation because for decades municipalities have moved to exclusionary zoning.”
The state has a 0.5% vacancy rate in rental housing, and studies have shown 20,000 additional units are needed. All of them can’t come from new construction, she said.
“You can’t fix what you don’t face,” McWilliams said. “To fix our housing shortage, we must face it head on.”
Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, said the bill (HB 44) amounted to hypocritical “NIMBY-ism” (Not In My Backyard), because it would permit the change in cities and towns with public utilities while letting officials in more rural towns continue to block multifamily housing.
“Towns and cities already can accomplish what this bill is trying to accomplish; it’s called zoning regulations,” Turcotte said.
“We don’t need central planning in the form of legislation being forced on communities … without regards to the fiscal or social impact.”
Dems split, GOP against
The House voted 232-117 against passing the bill, and a short time later killed it by a 209-141 margin.
House Democrats were split, with 98 in favor and 78 against.
House Republicans were more lopsidedly opposed, 154-19, though supporters included Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, and Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, who chaired a new House Special Committee on Housing.
Rep. Josh Yokela, R-Fremont, said the bill would have struck a blow against “petty tyrants” at the local level who impose unfair restrictions on property owners.
“We have been underbuilding homes for years, and the short supply has driven up prices to an unprecedented rate,” Yokela said.
Fiscally conservative groups such as the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy have long maintained that strict local planning and zoning restrictions in New Hampshire contribute to the high cost of housing and the lack of multifamily projects in many communities.
Supporters of the bill also argued local officials would still have had the power to approve building permits for these projects and impose parking and other restrictions.
But Rep. Carry Spier, D-Nashua, said this would place an undue burden on c ities, including Nashua and Manchester, whose water and sewer systems already are overburdened.
“To assume we can automatically quadruple the amount of housing on very small lots is not valid,” Spier said.