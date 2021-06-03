BEDFORD – A legislative move to guarantee that newer businesses are eligible for future COVID-19 relief grants died Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
The owners of several businesses had argued that it wasn’t fair the state’s Main Street Relief Fund Gov. Chris Sununu created last year was only available to businesses that had opened before May 26, 2019.
The House voted, 194-176, to kill the bill.
“This bill is about fairness and about making sure New Hampshire treats all businesses the same,” said State Rep. Christy Bartlett, D-Concord.
According to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery’s dashboard, all $450 million of Main Street Fund aid was given out.
But the report states that $17.2 million has “lapsed” back to the fund because it was unspent.
House Commerce Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge, said the bill wasn’t necessary as many of these firms will be able to receive newer rounds of federal grants for dealing with the pandemic.
“The original program helped those firms already operating because they didn’t want anybody to just invent a business in order to get the money,” Hunt said. “Right now there is lots of new money coming in.”
The state Senate had passed this bill, 23-1.