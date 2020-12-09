Newly elected House Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19, the state medical examiner has ruled. He was 71.
Hinch, a Merrimack Republican, was elected speaker during the House's organizational meeting on Dec. 2. He died at his home Wednesday.
New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined the cause of Hinch’s death was COVID-19, the Attorney General's office announced Thursday.
Entering his seventh term, Hinch had been the House Republican leader for the past two years until voters flipped the House, state Senate and Executive Council from Democratic to Republican control last month.
Gov. Chris Sununu directed all public building flags fly at half-staff in Hinch’s memory.
“Profoundly sad to learn of the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch,” Sununu said in a statement Wednesday evening.
“Speaker Hinch was a fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage, a close friend, and a respected public servant. His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time.”
House Deputy Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, will serve as acting Speaker.
Hinch ran unopposed for Speaker after the only other Republican candidate, Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, dropped out and endorsed him. The House membership will have to vote to fill the vacancy.
In his one and only message as Speaker in a House calendar post last Friday, Hinch appealed for unity.
“We may have different ideas, but we all want to do what we believe is right, and there’s nothing political or partisan about that,” Hinch wrote.
Hinch had ordered last week’s House Organization Day to be held outside at UNH due to concerns over COVID-19 after a small number of House Republican members tested positive for the virus following an indoor caucus on Nov. 20 in Manchester.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, was one of the first to react to the news of Hinch’s death.
“I considered Speaker Dick Hinch to be one of my very best friends. The news that he has passed away so unexpectedly is heartbreaking,” Morse said in a statement.
“Dick was truly a kind and humble man. He always dedicated himself to what he liked to say, ‘to the better of,’ that meant his family, his friends, his hometown of Merrimack and the state of New Hampshire.”
Morse said he had been speaking with Hinch about how best to create the safest environment at the State House while New Hampshire deals with rising cases of COVID-19.
“We were so looking forward to serving together because we had so many plans,” Morse said.
“Going forward without Dick will be very difficult but I have confidence that, in our sorrow, the members of the House and the Senate will all rally and live up to his memory.”
Hinch had announced his top lieutenants, but hadn’t had time to fully disclose all those who would chair and serve on House policy committees.
Aaron Goulette, who was confirmed earlier this week as the House's chief of staff, released a brief statement confirming the death.
“He was a loving husband, father, family man, and veteran who devoted his life to public service,” the statement said. “We ask that Speaker Hinch’s family be given the highest level of privacy and respect as they deal with this unexpected tragedy.
“There are no details to share at this time, however, we ask that you please keep Speaker Hinch’s family in your warm wishes.”
Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, served with Hinch on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Legislative Advisory Board, which made recommendations to the governor on how to spend COVID-19 relief money.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Speaker Hinch’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. Today, the New Hampshire Legislature lost one of our own,” Soucy said in a statement.
“May we as his colleagues stand together and continue the important work of the people of New Hampshire. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife and family.”
Navy veteran
Hinch was the owner and principal broker of a real estate business in his hometown. A Marblehead, Mass. native, he is survived by his wife, Patricia, and two adult children. Hinch served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-72 and attended Salem State College.
Prior to winning his first term in the State House, Hinch had served on the Merrimack Board of Selectmen, including as its chairman. He had also been a member on the town’s budget, zoning and library development committees.
He was past president of the town’s Lions Club and served on the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club boards.
Called for unity
A fiscal and social conservative, Hinch said he did not regard himself as a policy wonk but as someone who tried to build consensus, whether he was serving in the majority or the minority.
“He is the quintessential public servant, a gentleman and a veteran,” said Rep. Maureen Mooney, R-Merrimack, when she nominated him as Speaker.
“He has consistently been a man of his word, hard-working and generally interested in helping people.”
After the House voted unanimously to approve Hinch as speaker, he got emotional, his voice cracking.
“I have been working with members of my caucus in good times and bad, charting ahead for what we believed was the proper course,” Hinch said.
“Through that time, I have worked to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. I hope I have demonstrated that my door will always be open. You know I will always do my best to listen to you, to hear your concerns.”
The House isn’t scheduled to meet until Jan. 6 when it convenes for the opening of the 2021 session.
Beyond Sherman, the two other Republicans in Hinch’s top leadership circle are House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, and Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn.