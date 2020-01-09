NH House votes to double minimum wage to $15

CONCORD — The House of Representatives voted Thursday to more than double the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour which would be the first increase of any kind in 13 years.
In an unusual move, the Democratic membership overruled its leadership, supporting a six-step increase to reach $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.
This final product was $2 an hour more than what the House's policy committee had recommended.
The key test vote for the higher increase was close, 189-177. The bill (HB 731) then passed over to the State Senate by a wider margin, 212-155.
"We are becoming a state that has been divided between those doing very well and those being left behind," said State Rep. Robert Renny Cushing, D-Hampton. "There are 173,000 people in the state who make less than $15 an hour. The fight for $15 is for economic justice."
Rep. Jack Flanagan, R-Brookline, said the free market and not government should be setting wage rates.
"The amount of money someone makes should not be dictated by someone in here. It should be negotiated between an employer and their employee. If they want to pay them $17 an hour, great," Flanagan said.
"This bill has automatic increases that will make it even harder for businesses in New Hampshire."
Flanagan drew an angry response from a few members on the House floor when he gave his definition for a minimum wage.
"I have said before minimum wage is for the people that have no skills and the employer is taking a chance on the employee," Flanagan said.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, had to slam his gavel down to get order and admonished one lawmaker who had yelled at Flanagan from his seat.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Newfields Republican, has consistently opposed bills to raise the minimum wage.
Last year he vetoed a bill to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour right away and $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022.
The two Democrats running for governor in 2020, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky and Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, both support raising the minimum wage.
This makes it a certainty the issue return as a talking point as Sununu seeks a third term.
The minimum wage is the lowest hourly rate that employers can legally pay their employees.
Minimum wages can be set at the federal, state, or local level, and debates about raising or lowering them are often contentious because of different views as to how they will impact employment rates, tax revenues and economic growth.
New Hampshire is one of 21 states that tie their minimum wage to the federal level which is $7.25 an hur.
There are also five states with no minimum wage. In those states, the federal minimum also applies.
The minimum wage last Jan. 1 was raised in 20 states including Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut.
All New England states have much higher minimums than NH; the other minimums are $12.75 in Massachusetts, $12 in Maine, $10.96 in Vermont, $10.50 in Rhode Island and $11 in Connecticut.
This House-passed bill would raise the rate to $8.50 now, $10.60 next Jan. 1, $13.90 by Jan. 1, 2024 and $15 a year later.
"If you look at those making $15 an hour you are talking about personal care aides, DOT workers and other state employees," said Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord, who authored the last amendment that passed.
"Too many of them have to take second jobs keeping them away from their families 60 hours a week.
Schultz said this bill mirrors a federal proposal and several advocates outside the chamber held signs that read, "Fight for $15."
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, has said action on the minimum wage is her top priority.
She's authored legislation to raise the minimum wage during all of her three terms in the House and four terms in the Senate.
The Senate Commerce Committee takes public testimony next Tuesday on Soucy's latest bill to raise the minimum to $10 next Jan. 1 and $12 on Jan. 1, 2023.
While advocates said the House action was "bipartisan," only two Republicans supported it, Reps. Robert Elliott and Betty Gay, both D-Salem.
Meanwhile eight House Democrats opposed the bill including Reps. Erika Connors and Linda DiSilvestro, both D-Manchester, and several from the North County including Reps. Ed Butler, D-Hart's Location, Tom Buco, D-Conway, Henry Noel, D-Berlin, and Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton.
Rep. Jonathan Mackie, R-Meredith, said the average wage statewide is just under $26 an hour while New Hampshire has the fourth highest median income and the lowest child poverty rate in the nation.
But Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, said the low unemployment rate and workforce shortage should have employers supporting higher minimums to attract more employees to come here.
"I ask why should New Hampshire workers get less for their labor than employees in surrounding states," Conley said.
"The reality is we can only control what we do in this chamber."
