NH joins lawsuit seeking to end fed agency overreach

CONCORD — New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella has joined prosecutors from 26 other states in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down or scale back a landmark doctrine that critics say gives federal agencies unchecked powers.
“For decades now, unelected bureaucrats at federal agencies have been using a legal principle known as Chevron deference to operate like a fourth branch of the government,” Formella said.
“We now see courts deferring to federal agencies as they bend the law, grow their size, and expand their power over the everyday lives of Americans.”
The controversy stems from a Supreme Court ruling on a 1981 Environmental Protection Agency regulation in a suit against Chevron by the Natural Resources Defense Council, which claimed the agency’s rule violated the Clean Air Act.
The Supreme Court disagreed, holding the agency’s definition was a “reasonable construction” of the law. The court created a two-pronged test for applying the “Chevron deference” in challenges to federal regulations.
Formella and the other attorneys general have filed a friend of the court brief on behalf of a New Jersey-based company that has challenged a federal agency ruling regarding its fishing activity in New England waters.
Loper Bright Enterprises sued Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo over a National Marine Fisheries Service regulation requiring herring fishing boats to have an extra person on board to monitor compliance with federal rules.
Fishing companies have to pay the monitor’s salary, which can run about $700 a day.
The company argued the federal agency had no authority to force it to pay for the monitor.
A federal district court disagreed. Applying the Chevron test, the court reasoned the federal Magnuson-Stevens Act, which sets fishing catch limits, gave the agency the latitude to require monitors on the vessels.
In May, the Supreme Court announced it would take up Loper Bright’s appeal.
“While we do not think agencies should be eliminated or their expertise ignored, courts should no longer abdicate their job of interpreting the law,” Formella said.
“The U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Chevron.”
In June, Gov. Chris Sununu and Formella celebrated a state’s rights victory over federal regulation when an appeals court struck down a Biden administration regulation protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales.
Governors in Maine and New Hampshire charged that the National Marine Fisheries Service regulation would have crippled the region’s lobster industry.
Formella wrote an amicus brief in support of the lobstermen.
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Douglas Ginsburg, writing for the panel in the District of Columbia, ruled the federal agency gave too much deference to the protected species without enough evidence that New England lobstermen posed a threat to them.
Experts say about 340 right whales remain in waters off the U.S. and Canada.
“The service therefore gets no deference, and its action cannot stand. Indeed, the service’s legal reasoning was not just wrong; it was egregiously wrong,” Ginsburg wrote in his 33-page opinion.
Some legal analysts have predicted the Supreme Court could strike down or rewrite the standard.
Support for repeal
In a 2018 dissent, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Chevron is an “increasingly maligned precedent” that the Court feels comfortable “simply ignoring.”
Four years later, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that Chevron “deserves a tombstone no one can miss.”
Supporters of the existing doctrine maintain this deference is not absolute, with courts overruling federal agency regulations almost a third of the time.
But Formella said his counterparts are “very optimistic” this could be a turning point.
“We are very optimistic that this is the moment when the Supreme Court will get back to deciding that courts and not federal agencies should be interpreting laws adopted by Congress,” Formella said.
Three lawsuits are pending against the Biden administration that could be affected by the decision, Formella said.
These deal with EPA water regulations; Department of Labor regulations about scoring investments in companies by their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies; and Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco rules about stabilizing braces on firearms.
Further, Atlantic cod limits and other lobster/fishing practices also could be successfully challenged in a new legal landscape, Formella said.
The Biden administration has adopted regulations about immigration practices at the southern border that a Supreme Court ruling on Chevron also could rein in.
“I’ll concede this is a pretty wonky issue, but its impact if the court were to rule as New Hampshire and other states are seeking would affect the lives of millions of Americans,” Formella said.