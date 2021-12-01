CONCORD — New Hampshire was ranked as most free state in the country, according to a survey released Wednesday from the Cato Institute, a libertarian, free market think tank.
The group gave the state high marks for adopting a series of business tax cuts in recent years, along with actions on school choice and other issues through 2019 when it last compared all states.
New Hampshire took over the top mark from Florida, which was judged as the second freest followed in order by Nevada, Tennessee and South Dakota.
“This index measures the extent to which states respect or disrespect these basic rights and liberties; in doing so, it captures a range of policies that threaten to chip away at the liberties we enjoy,” wrote Jason Sorens and William Ruger, co-authors of “Freedom in the 50 States.”
Sorens is the director of the Center for Ethics in Business and Governance at Saint Anselm College.
Ruger is a foreign policy research fellow and a vice president at the Charles Koch Institute, which supports libertarian and conservative causes.
Gov. Chris Sununu said this is an honor any state should desire.
“Our primary focus here in New Hampshire has always been on opening as many doors of opportunity for our residents as possible," Sununu said.
"We ignore the politics and simply focus on delivering results that have a positive impact on the lives of Granite Staters and their families. As the first state to hold the number one spot for both economic and overall freedom, it's clear that New Hampshire's approach is the right one."
In October 2020, the Cato Institute gave New Hampshire along with other Republican-led states an A in its fiscal report card.
Last month another free market think tank, the Toronto-based Fraser Institute, ranked New Hampshire first in its 50-state survey about economic freedom.
Dem critics say citizens are less free
Sununu’s Democratic critics some of his policies have made the state less free such as a ban on legal abortions after 24 weeks that takes effect in January along with his opposition to mandatory paid family leave and raising the state's minimum wage.
They also maintain out-of-state multinational companies have gotten the most benefit from Sununu’s business tax cuts.
"NH is the 'most free state' Translation: free from safety and security, free from trust of government, free from stability, free from reliable public servants, free from protective regulations," said Arnie Arnesen, a radio talk show host and past, Democratic nominee for governor.
Other New England states didn’t fare well in this latest survey with Massachusetts (30th) the second best in the region followed by Maine (34th), Connecticut (36th), Rhode Island (41st) and Vermont (43rd).
New York again was 50th ranked in this survey, followed by Hawaii (49th), California, New Jersey, and Oregon.
In this survey, New Hampshire was judged third best in economic freedom and second in personal freedom, but on regulation it came in 24th due to the extent of occupational licensing in New Hampshire along with zoning restrictions at the city and town level.
The state tax burden was judged to be second lowest, higher only than the state of Alaska, and the survey rated New Hampshire as having the second best environment for gun owners with Kansas leading the nation.
On labor freedom, the state was below average (27th), owing to a lack of a Right-to-Work Law that would ban any company from requiring union membership as a condition of employment.
Along with right-to-work, the group urged New Hampshire to legalize more forms of gambling that pay out better than the state lottery and to move local town elections to state election dates because it maintains this would boost voter turnout.