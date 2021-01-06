DURHAM – The outdoor, cinematic place in history for flicks like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Beach Blanket Bingo remained safe, but the New Hampshire House of Representatives put on its own drive-in political theater Wednesday.
Under cloudy skies and a brisk winter’s wind, more than 350 of the 400 elected members sat in their automobiles in the largest parking lot on the University of New Hampshire campus to conduct their first in-person meet of the 2021 legislative session.
House Republican leaders had concluded that while the Supreme Court advised it could meet remotely due to the pandemic, this first gathering had to be in person as the House lacked rules to hold remote or hybrid sessions.
Despite strong attendance, far from all were on board with this unique and chilly format.
Juliana Good, a second-year UNH Master’s degree student, is a leader in the Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services.
She stood with a few other protesters holding signs like, “Democracy Must Be Accessible.”
“They are trying to make it seem charming, nostalgic and old-fashioned but it’s not. It is making New Hampshire a laughing stock,” Good said. “Legislatures across the country are meeting remotely.”
But State Rep. John Potucek, R-Derry, an asthma sufferer, said the House should be able to meet in person.
“The 535 members of the U.S. House were invited to meet in person a few days ago; why couldn’t the 400 of us met together in person?” Potucek asked rhetorically. “This was uncomfortable, it was unique and we were doing the peoples’ business.”
Rep. Stephen Pearson, also R-Derry, loved every minute of it in a large SUV he shared Wednesday with Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, his father and the new chairman of the House Health, House Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
“I saw the original ‘Twister’ movie in a drive-in movie theater in Guthrie, Oklahoma,” Pearson said with a smile. “I am a sucker for drive-ins. I’ve got plenty of snacks, there are heated seats in my Cadillac; this is great.”
Some seek transition to hybrid
Rep. Wayne MacDonald, R-Derry and a former state GOP chairman, hopes this is a transition to sessions that allow members to either attend in person or remotely as they wish.
“Every model I have seen whether it is schools or industry, the hybrid has been an option and I think that’s the most effective approach,” he said. “Everyone wants to get back to the State House. We just need it to be safe.”
The House voted, 187-149, against a rule to permit the speaker to schedule sessions that could be “all remote, in-person or hybrid.”
GOP critics called it premature as House leaders were still working out “technological issues” to holding hybrid sessions.
They adopted a rule change allowing the speaker to designate “other parts of the State House complex” other than just the House chamber to conduct its sessions.
The event had a somber tone as it was the first House gathering since Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died after contracting COVID-19.
Hinch became the nation’s highest ranking state legislative leader to perish, eight days after he had been given the gavel once Republicans in November elections won control of both legislative chambers from Democrats.
As expected, the GOP-led House chose the number-two ranked Republican, Rep. Sherman Packard of Londonderry, to replace Hinch.
The vote was 202-150 for Packard over House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, with five ballots cast for others.
“We are always losing friends; Dick was like a brother to me,” said Packard. “I wish I had more time to mourn for him but the business of the state moved us forward. We have to do everything we can to move us out of this pandemic.”
Packard: Three "looking down at me today"
After the win, Packard said three “were looking down at me today,” his father who had served as a Senate president, his late wife of 52 years and Hinch.
In another poignant moment, Cushing spoke candidly about suffering from Stage 4 Prostate Cancer that has “metastasized to various parts of my body.”
“I feel the members should know the health status of our leaders,” Cushing said.
Packard and Cushing showered each other with praise.
“I know we all wish Renny the best; we know he is having some difficulties and you know all of us are praying for you and we truly hope you do better and feel better,” Packard said.
Cushing said in his 14-plus years in the House, he has worked cooperatively with Packard on issues.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for our colleague from Londonderry and I know at the end of the day whoever becomes speaker, we will work together for the common good,” Cushing said prior to the final result.
State Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said he vowed revenge after Packard’s opposition had croaked one of his pet bills.
“I sat there thinking I am going to get this guy,” Smith recalled.
But Packard never made it personal and recommended Smith to replace him as chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
“He doesn’t hold grudges; he recognizes people who just want to work and get the job done,” Smith added.
Senate holds brief, no-drama remote session
With far less fanfare, the 24-member state Senate had a brief, all-remote session Wednesday.
They passed a bill (SB 2), 24-0, to extend relaxed election procedures for 2021 elections to allow for pre-processing of absentee ballots and to permit local officials to postpone town meeting days due to the ongoing pandemic.
"Cities and towns across New Hampshire need to be able to plan for their upcoming local elections scheduled for March,” Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said in a statement. “SB2 provides the clarity and flexibility necessary during the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of voters, election officials and election day volunteers.”
The Legislature had made those changes with a law passed last year but they only had applied to votes in 2020.
“While today’s vote is an important step forward in addressing the more immediate needs of our cities and towns, we must not fail to recognize the positive impact of expanded access to absentee voting,” said Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester. “Senate Democrats have listened to the feedback from our dedicated election officials and are ready to take the next step in guaranteeing secure and accessible elections, not just during a global pandemic, but for every election to come.”