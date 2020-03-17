CONCORD — House and Senate leaders announced Tuesday they would extend the suspension of legislative activity due to COVID-19 through Friday, April 10.
Last week, Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, had canceled all legislative meetings through this week.
“Our top priority as legislative leaders is to protect the health and well-being of our members, staff, and the public. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, we have made the decision to extend the suspension of all legislative activities through April 10,” Soucy and Shurtleff said in a joint statement.
“While lawmakers are not at the State House, we are all working closely with our communities, state agencies, and Governor Sununu to address this outbreak and curb the health and economic impacts as much as possible.”
Last week, the Legislature had passed an emergency rule that permitted Soucy and Shurtleff to extend deadlines for legislative action due to the pandemic.
Until this decision, the House and Senate were required to finish action on their own bills by March 26.
This announcement means that deadline will be extended at least until the end of next month.