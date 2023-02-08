State warns new drug being mixed with fentanyl
State law enforcement and human service officials briefed Gov. Chris Sununu, right, and the Executive Council about the growing threat posed by xylazine, an animal tranquilizer being mixed with fentanyl and sold to opioid users.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — New Hampshire is seeing a growing number of overdose deaths linked to xylazine, a Narcan-resistant drug that is being “cut” with fentanyl, according to state law enforcement and human service officials.

Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation and pain relief in animals.  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has stressed it's not safe for human use and can result in "life-threatening" side effects.