CONCORD — Hospitals and nursing homes, small businesses, child care providers, farmers, nonprofits and colleges all benefit under the latest proposals for spending the $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 aid New Hampshire has received.
These are the recommendations the Legislative Advisory Board approved Monday and total roughly $345 million in spending.
Ultimately, what is spent will be decided by Gov. Chris Sununu, who created the panel to advise him.
According to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, Sununu earlier earmarked $255 million in spending, which included $50 million in no-interest loans for health care providers and money to address domestic violence and child abuse.
If Sununu embraces the new requests, they would total nearly half of the block grant the state received under the federal CARES Act, which must be spent before the end of 2020.
Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse of Salem chaired the panel.
“I think our discussions were fruitful in fine-tuning things and making these recommendations; we will urge the governor to approve and get out immediately into the community,” Morse said.
For example, Morse got the group to double from $15 million to $30 million proposed grants for nonprofits that the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will be directed to divvy up.
“I’d like to see more money go into the not-for-profit sector,” Morse said.
Soucy pushes millions more for hospitals, nursing homes
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, led the debate that resulted in setting aside $100 million in grants for acute-care hospitals, which was $25 million more than the original recommendation.
And she also convinced her colleagues to add another $20 million in grants for nursing homes.
“Our long-term care facilities are dealing with the largest number of COVID-19 cases and dealing with the most devastating impact,” Soucy said.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, asked for $5 million in grants to farmers.
“These are times they have to start planting if they are going to raise silage to feed their dairy stock this fall and winter. This is a little bit unique,” Shurtleff said.
The panel decided not to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund, which has paid out $330 million in jobless benefits during the past six weeks to workers in the private sector.
Jobless fund support likely later
Employment Security Deputy Director Richard Lavers said the federal government picked up much of the costs for benefits.
The trust fund now has a $254 million balance, down from a high of $300 million last February, Lavers said.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the panel will have a better idea a few months from now how much relief the trust fund could need.
Another future spending item not endorsed Monday was the estimated $44 million to expand access to broadband services in the most remote sections of the state.
Here’s a summary of the spending recommendations that did clear the advistory board, all by unanimous votes.
Business relief: $100 million. The Business Finance Authority would quarterback this program to offer aid to small businesses with a priority being companies that didn’t get grants from the federal Payroll Protection Program. This would work similar to BFA’s Capital Access Program that makes small loans of up to $200,000 for financially-struggling firms.
Health care: $160 million. This is over and above the $50 million, no-interest loan fund Sununu created for health care providers in late March. The group supports $100 million for hospitals, $40 million for other health care providers and $20 million for nursing homes.
Efforts will be made to ensure these providers aren’t “double dipping” by using any of this money under the same rationale they employed to get federal grants through other programs.
Child care providers: $25 million. Only about 20 percent of child care providers have stayed open through the pandemic. This would give financial help to allow those closed to reopen and to cover losses facing centers that have been up and running. The Community Development Finance Agency would be organized to make these awards.
NH charities: $30 million. The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation would be put in charge of managing grants to nonprofit groups that need help.
New Hampshire Food Bank: $5 million. This would be used to restock shelves of the state’s largest program serving those in need of donated food.
University System of New Hampshire: $10 million. USNH officials have asked for these monies to upgrade their labs to do more remote learning as needed and also to provide broad COVID-19 testing to students and staff.
Community College System of New Hampshire: $5 million. Administrators of the two-year program had asked for nearly $30 million to provide tuition assistance to students unable to make payments due to financial hardships.
Private colleges: $5 million. The panel wanted private colleges to get grants because they are some of the biggest property taxpayers in their host communities.
Farmers: $5 million. These grants would support farmers with current and future cash flow problems.