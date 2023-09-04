CONCORD — Proposed operating rules for the new Right-to-Know Ombudsman’s Office face an initial public hearing Wednesday and the New Hampshire Press Association (NHPA) has concerns with some of the details.
Union Leader Publisher Brendan McQuaid, president of the NHPA, will represent the group’s legislative committee that examined the 65 pages of proposed rules.
“Much of this comes down to the fact that whatever is adopted could become best practices that get taken up by government agencies across New Hampshire,” McQuaid said.
“In some instances, we have found the restrictions on access to documents in this proposal are more limiting than those that commonly exist.”
The 1 p.m. hearing is in Room 405 of the State House Annex in Concord.
Officials with New Hampshire Right to Know also urged the public to weigh in on any issues.
For example, the rules require that anyone seeking documents from ombudsman’s office must pay copying charges of 25 cents a page. They also would have to pay the cost to mail any documents not picked up in person.
“Many cities and towns have much lower fees than that, some don’t charge any amount at all,” McQuaid said. “The fear is someone could come to any selectmen meeting next month and ask, ‘How come we are charging only 10 cents when the ombudsman is charging 25?’”
Thomas Kehr, a lawyer and the state’s first right-to-know ombudsman, admitted it’s a valid objection.
“That’s a really good point. I hadn’t considered that at all. This is why you have public comment period,” Kehr said during an interview. “I used 25 cents as a starting number for discussion. I would love to do a honed calculation of the exact costs to do this.”
Kehr said he did an informal survey across the state and agreed with McQuaid that the copying charges “run the gamut.”
“Some were five cents, others ran up to $1. I started with 25 cents because that is what the Secretary of State’s office and State Archives charge,” Kehr said.
“Most communities allow someone to take pictures of documents with a phone but this sounds like the ombudsman could deny that,” McQuaid said.
No staff, no budget
The 2022 law creating the right-to-know ombudsman in 2022 had attached it to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Kehr runs an office of one and still does not have his own budget. Secretary of State David Scanlan provided him with a State House Annex office, a computer and some supplies.
“I started doing things on cassette tape because this is what I personally had and realized I had nothing to convert these tapes to documents,” Kehr said.
“Since first proposing the rules, I have gotten an electronic recording device and can now download all these tapes on my computer and thumb drive.”
McQuaid also found “weird” one section that would allow Kehr to limit the number of people who could take part in a proceeding due to the size of the room.
“Does this mean some person in standing would have to be out in the hallway because the room chosen for the hearing was too small? This makes no sense,” McQuaid said.
Since the office was instituted in late January, Kehr said he’s dealt with about 20 disputes over public records with all proceedings in the same conference room where Wednesday’s hearing will be held.
“I can move it to a larger hearing room if need be,” Kehr said.
“This is no intent to exclude anyone with a connection to any case that comes before me.”
Kehr said adopting the operating rules will give him a template he can post on the office’s website to rather than having to spell out the rules to everyone coming to his office.
Prior to taking this $100,000-a-year post, Kehr saw both sides of right-to-know disputes as a private lawyer and then for 20 years working on policies and procedures with the state’s Department of Administrative Services.
Kehr said he has received about “50 inquiries,” most of which have not yet become formal complaints, and completed eight cases.
Hearings scheduled for the coming months involve documents held by the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Developmental Services, the Pelham Cemetery Trustees and the city of Rochester.
“I try to get a lot of my things done with prehearing conferences but I have already had a variety of experiences, some settlements, some in camera reviews of documents and some adjudicative hearings,” Kehr said.
“All of it has been interesting and novel because it’s all never done before here.”
The filing fee to bring a case before the ombudsman is $25, though it could be waived if the applicant has limited income.
The cost to bring a complaint in court is $280.
Prior to the law’s passage, state officials said 67 Right-to-Know Law complaints went through the court system between 2018 and 2021.
When it came to access to public information, New Hampshire ranked 49th in the most recent ranking (in 2015) by the Center for Public Integrity.
Following Wednesday’s hearing, the proposed rule package then goes to the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, the House-Senate panel that passes judgement on all proposed rules.