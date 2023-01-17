Secretary of State prefers minor state primary change
Buy Now

Senior Deputy Secretary of State Patty Lovejoy told a House committee Tuesday the office would rather move the state primary from September up a few weeks rather than much earlier such as June or March as legislation has proposed. Here, Lovejoy, right, opened a box of ballots during a recount of the general election last November.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan has come out in opposition to moving the state’s primary to June, with officials saying he prefers to move it just a few weeks ahead of its current September date.

New Hampshire’s state primary last Sept. 13 was the latest in the country, along with Delaware and Rhode Island.