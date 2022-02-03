CONCORD -- The state’s new ban on abortions after 24 weeks survived a strong bid to repeal it in the state Senate Thursday.
There will be many more chapters written in this legislative fight over abortion rights over the coming months.
But this Senate action effectively closes the book on the Legislature in 2022 undoing the abortion ban it had attached to the two-year state budget last June.
The Senate, mainly along party lines, rejected a bill to get rid of the abortion ban (SB 399) along with amendments to at least exempt from the abortion ban cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality.
"Having a woman carry a pregnancy for an additional 16 weeks with a dead fetus is simply cruel. It's unconscionable. It flies in the face of what we as Granite Staters stand for,” said Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua.
But Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said doctors are often wrong in predicting fetal abnormalities. As the mother of a disabled daughter, Carson said all have a right to life.
“Never in my mind would I believe I had the right to kill her because she was disabled,” Carson said. “We are not that as a society; we are not those people.”
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said the exemption would have been for a “lethal fetal abnormality.”
“The failure to terminate pregnancy of a fetus that is non-viable puts the mother at increased risk and could result in death of the mother,” said Sherman, a gastroenterologist.
One Republican joined Democrat amendment
The fetal abnormality amendment failed, 13-11, with Littleton Republican Erin Hennessey joining all Senate Democrats in support of it.
Senators voted to retain criminal penalties for doctors who perform late-term abortions which can carry up to seven years in prison and fines of up to $100,000.
The Senate did pass, 14-10, a change in the law that as of last Jan. 1 required all women to get an ultrasound prior to an abortion.
The new proposal that goes to the House of Representatives would limit this requirement to when a doctor suspects the fetus is older than 24 weeks and legally could not be aborted.
“We heard their voices and the amendment reflects what they have asked,” Carson said. “It is now between the woman and the physician, the doctor decides whether to do the ultrasound, not the government."
A House committee has also voted in favor of making that change, which has the support of House GOP leaders.
Senate Democrats wanted to do away with the ultrasound requirement altogether.
On a second bill (SB 436) to keep the ban in place, but enshrine complete reproductive rights for women up to 24 weeks of a pregnancy, the Senate deadlocked, 12-12.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, joined Hennessey in backing that bill with all Senate Democrats.
The Senate tabled the idea which, for practical purposes, should end this effort as well.
After the emotional debate, Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll keep working the issue.
““I will continue to work with legislators to reform and improve the law so we can ensure that access to these services remain safe and accessible in New Hampshire,” Sununu said in a statement from the African island of Cabo Verde, where he was signing a partnership agreement with the New Hampshire National Guard and that nation.
Sununu supports abortion ban exemptions
Sununu has come out in favor of getting rid of the ultrasound mandate and exempting cases of rape and incest from the ban.
On the eve of the vote, OB-GYN and women's health care providers with Elliot Hospital in Manchester sent a letter supporting repeal of the abortion ban.
“Today’s vote denies medical providers the ability to provide patient-centered care and jeopardizes the health and well-being of New Hampshire women and girls,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Anti-abortion groups such as New Hampshire Right to Life (NHRTL) and Cornerstone Action praised the GOP-led Legislature for resisting political pressure to abandon the abortion ban.
Liberal groups have spent $3 million on TV and radio ads attacking Sununu for signing it.
NHRTL President Jason Hennessey said recently these changes would have made New Hampshire one of the most abortion permissive states in the country.
“This would move New Hampshire backwards ... to have one of the most hostile views in the country towards babies, allowing them to be killed at any hour up to their birth for any reason,” Hennessey said.
At the Jan. 19 hearing on the abortion ban, 1,764 individuals signed up against it while while 1,037 favored the ban.
But Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said a clear majority of likely voters in two, recent statewide polls have opposed permitting late-term abortions to be legal.