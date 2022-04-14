CONCORD — Along party lines Thursday, the State Senate killed a popular, House-passed bill (HB 579) that would have required local police inform the public prior to the federal government installing immigration checkpoints on New Hampshire highways.
Senate Republicans said giving out the details of where these random stops would occur only help criminals or illegal immigrants get around them.
“It makes no sense to give traffickers bringing fentanyl and illegal immigrants across our borders prior notice so they can evade immigration checkpoints,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro. “Even members of our congressional delegation are finally admitting that we have a problem with border enforcement. We shouldn’t be making it harder to prevent illegal border crossings and drug smuggling.”
Senate Democrats said this notice would be similar to what the state does when local police advertise where there will be checkpoints to find drunken or drugged drivers.
“These immigration checkpoints have been used for fishing expeditions for other unlawful activities,” said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the state's Constitution contains a ban on illegal search and seizures that’s stronger than the federal standard.
“This is very reasonable, practical legislation,” Soucy said.
The Senate vote to kill the bill was 14-10, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats in opposition.
Last month, the House of Representatives had endorsed this bipartisan bill by an overwhelming margin of 254-85.
Critics: Burden for small police depts.
Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, said these requirements could be onerous, especially for smaller police departments near the Canadian border.
But supporters said this did not make local police have to do their own research on these checkpoints. Instead, they have to give at least 24-hour notice to the public via the local media on any plans they learn about from federal colleagues.
In the Upper Valley, these checkpoints have stopped ambulances from getting patients to trauma centers for live-saving treatment, said Sen. Suzann Prentiss, D-Lebanon, and an emergency medical technician.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said this is not a proper role for state government.
“The sobriety checkpoints? We are in control of those. This is different; this is the federal government doing its job and now we are going to put a burden on our local law enforcement to give us notice? To what purpose is what I ask?” Carson said. “We are not responsible for immigration; that is not our job, it is the job of the federal government and we know they aren’t doing that job.”