CONCORD – State taxes and fees have been steadily recovering from the economic fallout that COVID-19 caused across the country.
Last month, the state took in $139 million in revenue, which was $9.4 million or 7.2% more than had been expected in October.
The returns were also $10.9 million more than the collections during October 2019.
For the first third of the fiscal year, the state has brought in a net $644 million, about $16 million or 2.5% over forecast.
Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders no doubt are watching these monthly reports more closely than usual.
During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers and Sununu may have to make further adjustments to the current state budget to deal with the COVID-19 related shortfall.
Earlier this month, Sununu pegged the shortfall for state government at about $200 million, which was noticeably better than the $500 million estimate he had made back in May.
Size of shortfall shrunk
In response to the pandemic, Sununu placed a freeze on all non-essential hiring and out-of-state travel and delayed starting some new programs to reduce expenses.
Sununu said he remains hopeful the next Congress will pass another federal relief bill that may include some direct aid to states and local communities to offset some of the shortfall.
The pandemic caused a permanent asterisk to this year’s revenue picture.
In response to the hardship that COVID-19 caused, Sununu signed executive orders giving business and individual taxpayers a three-month extension to file business, interest and dividend taxes.
President Donald Trump gave the same extension from last April 15 to July 15 for Americans to file their federal income taxes.
As a result, auditors have ruled that $30.8 million that’s come in during the current fiscal year must be applied to the previous year.
Even with those adjustments, the state’s two main business taxes on corporate profits and on all business activity have bounced back.
Through October, the two taxes brought in $206 million or roughly 11% over the estimate.
On the flip side, hits to the hospitality industry have translated into sagging receipts from the tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals.
After four months, the tax has taken in $116 million, which is nearly 25% lower than had been expected by now.
The tax receipts lag by a month; thus, the October returns are based on sales in September.
In that October report, state tax officials said collections from meals were off about 5%, while hotel room rentals were down about 19% from the same period in 2019.
Sununu has noted this sector has recovered from the historic job losses that came with the onset of COVID-19.
Profits from the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products continue to soar.
Through October, the tax has brought in a net $87.2 million or almost 19% over the estimate.
The state’s recovering real estate market has meant collections from the tax on property transfers are on target with the forecast.
State tax officials reported in October alone, the number of transactions went up 18%, and the value of all these sales went up 32% compared to real estate transfers in October 2019.