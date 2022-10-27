N.H. joins Maine suit protesting restrictions on lobstering
N.H. will join Maine to appeal in court a federal regulation on lobstering meant to protect the endgangered right whales (pictured here). Gov. Chris Sununu said the proposal would decimate the lobstering industry in both states.

CONCORD —– Gov. Chris Sununu announced New Hampshire would join the state of Maine in federal court to appeal a Biden administration regulation to protect the endangered north Atlantic right whales that he said would cripple the region’s lobster industry.

A U.S. District Court judge last month upheld a National Marine Fisheries Services (NMFS) regulation environmental groups sought in response to the engaged whale population, estimated to be around 340 animals in the Atlantic waters of the U.S. and Canada.