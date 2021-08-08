CONCORD — With an application deadline fast approaching, roughly one in three New Hampshire cities and towns still has not asked for federal money available under the federal American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Chris Sununu said communities that don’t complete their paperwork by Aug. 18 will lose out on these grants, not only in the coming year, but the next one as well.
At stake is more than $20 million available to 74 New Hampshire communities over the next two years from the massive $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that President Joe Biden signed in March.
The measure, for the first time since the pandemic began, offered grants directly to smaller cities.
That had been a priority for Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who were critical that past relief laws only went directly to cities with more than 500,000 people.
Under the American Rescue Plan, grant cash goes straight from Washington to the cities of Manchester, Nashua, Portsmouth, Rochester and Dover.
The other 229 cities and towns in the state must apply for their grants through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).
Each grant is based on population.
Only one community in the state, the North Country town of Dummer (pop. 283), has declined its grant of just under $30,000.
All 10 counties have towns that have yet to apply.
While the overwhelming majority of them are quite small, the reluctant minority includes much larger ones like the city of Berlin ($1.1 million) and the towns of Bedford ($2.4 million), Hanover ($1.2 million), Rindge ($637,000), Loudon ($589,000) and Brookline ($570,000).
Confusion about spending
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, brought the issue to the executive council’s attention last week, furnishing colleagues with a list of towns that hadn’t sought the money.
“When I first got into this, I was really surprised how many communities had yet to apply,” Warmington said.
“Some had the misimpression the money only could be spent on fixed infrastructure like water and sewer projects. A lot of this effort has been about letting folks know the uses are much broader than that.”
Taylor Caswell, executive director of the GOFERR office, agreed there’s been confusion over the program’s purpose.
“There are many ways to utilize these dollars. While the American Rescue Plan focused on infrastructure, that’s one of only many buckets that’s eligible spending,” Caswell said.
Approved spending includes not only infrastructure projects and local costs to battle COVID-19, but lost local revenue and “negative economic impacts” from the pandemic to small businesses and industries in that community.
The governor said Congress made this $19 billion program of grants to these “non-entitlement units” much too complicated.
“I think the federal government has seriously screwed this thing up,” Sununu said.
Officials in very small towns were scared off when they heard communities would have to repay the money if it wasn’t used for approved purposes, he said.
“If you’ve got a very small town with only a part-time town clerk, how are you expected to navigate through all this?
“We’ve been actively reaching out to communities that we’ve got their back when it comes to figuring how best this money can work for them.”
From critic to advocate
Sununu was a critic of ARP before it passed, arguing only 10% of the spending was directly related to COVID-19.
Once it became law, Sununu said his role was to make sure that residents and the communities where they live received the most benefit from it.
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, said her district is down to only five towns that haven’t signed up.
Stevens credited Caswell’s agency with making available a Guidehouse webinar that shows officials how to complete the application process.
“It looks daunting at first, but if you follow the webinar, it’s really not,” Stevens said.
Caswell said he’s looking into whether the Biden administration will permit these communities to request an extension to the deadline.
“I’m not sure that’s going to be possible,” Caswell said.
One thing is certain.
Under the law, if officials in these towns pass on the $20 million, it will be divided up equally among the rest of the communities that asked for their own grants.
“One way or another, we’re committed to putting these dollars to use in New Hampshire,” Caswell said.