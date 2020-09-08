Before entering the polls Tuesday at the Parker-Varney School on Manchester’s West Side, Ken Radick stopped and made sure to put on disposable gloves. He wore a mask.
The 72-year-old wanted to personally slide his ballot into the Ward 10 voting machine.
“It was well laid out, the process was clear,” he said of the polls. “There were so few people.”
Radick’s wife, Lorraine, 69, said, “I like to come in person because I think it eliminates potential for fraud. My concern with absentee is, ‘Did they really get my ballot?’ That is always in the back of my mind.”
Recent cost-cutting moves in the U.S. Postal Service had many worried that ballots might not make it to the polls, especially with an increase in absentee voting by those who feared venturing into crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner estimated about 40% of voting to be absentee, with 75,287 returned statewide as of Monday. The previous record was 9,270 in 2016.
Each polling location across the Queen City had clear acrylic barriers placed between voters and poll workers and plentiful supplies of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Voters could choose to use booths with or without curtains.
“We only had a couple people who refused to wear a mask, but we took care of the situation,” said Ward 6 moderator Louise Gosselin. “They were allowed to vote. We made sure they stand 6 feet apart.”
Gosselin pointed to a white tent-like isolation area inside the McLaughlin Middle School gymnasium for those unwilling or for medical reasons unable to wear a mask.
“We sanitize it well afterwards,” she said.
As of 1:45 p.m., Ward 6 workers had processed 554 absentee ballots, compared to 715 in person, Gosselin said. More absentee ballots were expected later in the day.
In Nottingham, the town provided an outdoor space for voting by those who refused or can’t wear a mask. About 10 people used it, said moderator Bonnie Winona MacKinnon.
“The whole satellite outdoor operation has been lightly used,” she said. The school does not let anyone in without a mask, and masks and hand sanitizer were available to those who needed them.
As of 5 p.m., about about 400 of 1,000 ballots collected were absentee. Some residents chose to return previously requested ballots to the polls in person.
Outside Webster Elementary School in Manchester, about a dozen people lined the staircase holding candidate signs, which created a gantlet for voters to traverse. It paled in comparison to normal election activity, said moderator Sharyn Kelley.
As of 1 p.m., ballots were running almost 50/50 — 861 in person and 850 absentee.
“I haven’t had any complaints,” Kelley said. “I think the city and the state have taken a lot of precautions, so I think people have been very comfortable. We have the Plexiglas. We have masks.”
Husband and wife Marilyn Forrest and James Williams had differing opinions on absentee ballots after voting in the school’s gymnasium.
“I’m concerned, I am concerned there could be manipulation,” said Forrest, 72. “I’m concerned there could be hacking.”
Williams, 68, who served in the military in Europe in 1974, has voted absentee in the past.
“It is a paper, you can count them,” he said. “But I can’t say they can’t do something slippery with it.”
Tom and Sandy Homer cast their ballots at the McLaughlin Middle School.
“I think it should be done in person, unless you are an invalid and can’t get to the polls,” said Tom Homer, 76.
“If we had pulled in. and the driveway had been filled with people, I wouldn’t have gotten out, that’s crazy,” said Sandy Homer, 77. “It wasn’t bad, everybody was spread apart. It was all done very safely.”
At noon, 522 voters cast ballots in person at the Parker-Varney School polling location and 400 absentee ballots had arrived, according to moderator Christopher Messier. He expected at least one more delivery — maybe two — before polls closed at 7 p.m.
“When you add in the absentee ballots, it’s a pretty decent turnout,” Messier said.
Don Huard placed an “I Voted” sticker on his shirt after exiting the Parker-Varney School gymnasium before noon.
“If there was a giant line out here, I would have turned around, but with no one here we felt pretty good,” he said.
His wife, Judy, wanted to be at the polls in person.
“There are too many absentee ballots and mail-ins and you don’t know where they are all going,” she said.