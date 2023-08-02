CONCORD — Several rounds of business tax cuts had little to do with record state revenues and in fact cost state government between a half and three quarters of $1 billion in lost receipts over the past seven years, according to a think tank’s new report.
The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute (NHFPI) found federal tax policy that brought billions in overseas income back to the U.S. and massive corporate profits during the pandemic — not state tax cuts — led to an all-time high Rainy Day Fund and state budget surpluses.
“Recent state business tax revenue growth does not appear to have been spurred by tax rate reductions. Business Enterprise Tax (BET) revenues have declined relative to the tax base,” the report concluded.
“Business Profits Tax (BPT) revenues have increased, but revenues have also risen in other states and appear to be spurred by a growth in corporate profits and federal tax changes.”
The 23-page report maintained government assistance gives more return in economic spinoff, claiming for example that food stamp benefits have four times the impact of a corporate tax cut.
“Key research also suggests dollars retained in the New Hampshire economy, particularly those targeted at services for individuals and families with low and moderate incomes, provide more effective economic stimulus than corporate tax reductions,” the report said.
“State balanced budget requirements mean reduced revenues could limit economic growth enabled by these public services.”
NHFPI publishes work in six broad topic areas, covering budget, revenue and tax, economy, income and poverty, education, and health, with a focus on low- and moderate-income families and individuals.
The report maintains that had the business tax rates remained unchanged since 2016, state coffers would have received between $496 million and $729 million more than they did over that period.
If that additional revenue had come in, NHFPI concluded, state policymakers could have eliminated the Education Property Tax in its current form for one or two years, doubled state aid to the four-year college system or doubled the budget of the state veterans home as early as 2018.
Fiscally conservative groups that pushed for these tax cuts such as Americans for Prosperity long argued the tax breaks for business owners were linked to the state’s robust revenue growth.
“It certainly is no surprise that an organization that works to grow government would rue that New Hampshire’s government didn’t expand by between half and three-quarters of a billion dollars by their estimates,” said AFP State Director Greg Moore.
“However, if their numbers are accurate — and there’s a lot of reasons to be skeptical — I suspect that the taxpayers of the state would disagree.”
Moore pointed to the recent, all-time monthly low unemployment rate of 1.8% and the state revenue surplus of $539 million powered by the two business taxes coming in $323 million over forecast.
“In reality, businesses are paying more taxes than ever, even at lower rates, thanks to economic growth,” Moore added.
Reliant on corporate taxes
According to this study, 31% of state government revenue comes from corporate taxes, more than twice the level for New Jersey, the state that’s second most reliant on corporate taxes.
Republican legislative leaders, first under Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan and then accelerated under Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, scheduled cuts to both the BPT and the BET over future years.
The BPT on corporate profits went down from 8.5% to 7.5% while the BET, a broad-based activity tax on payroll, interest and dividends for companies with at least $200,000 in assets, fell from .75% in 2016 to .55% in 2022.
During those years, total business tax collections went up $662 million or 118%.
The study authors note that other taxes went up significantly as well, the tax on restaurant meals and hotel rooms going up $126 million (48%) and the tax on real estate sales rose $120 million (102%).
The federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act in 2017 provided the incentive for companies to return overseas profits to the U.S. and contributed to business taxes here rising by 26% from 2017-2019.
The benefit was felt in all states as corporate tax revenues rose 44% in Maine, 34% in Massachusetts, and 35% in Vermont during that same period, the report concluded.
A central theme of this study is the state business tax cuts were not big enough to affect hiring and plant expansion decisions.
According to Department of Revenue Administration trend data, there are 78 companies that pay at least $1 million in BPT, 38% of all revenue from the levy.
A BPT tax cut of 0.1% for this group would cut the average tax bill by $33,350, the report said.
“This amount is about $12,348 less than the equivalent of 40 hours per week and 52 weeks per year of the median hourly wage paid by employers in New Hampshire in June 2021,” the study said.
The impact of the full 1% cut in BPT over the past seven years would equal about $330,000 for these very wealthy companies.
Most businesses pay between $1,000 and $10,000 in BPT and the average tax reduction for this group at 0.1% would be $50, the report said.
The full 1% cut in BPT over that time would translate to a $500 tax cut for these firms that make up 43% of all companies that pay the tax.
In the past, Democratic legislative leaders at times tried without success to suspend or roll back business tax hikes.
But Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democratic candidate for governor, has said if elected she would oppose raising taxes for small businesses in the state. The other Democratic hopeful, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, has not offered support for rolling the tax cuts back either.
Drew Cline, president and CEO of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a conservative, free-market think tank, questioned what would be done with this analysis:
“Let me get this straight. State business tax revenues have hit record heights, which fueled the biggest-spending budget in state history, and Granite Staters are supposed to be upset that the state didn’t tax and spend even more?”