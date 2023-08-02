Fiscal think tank says federal tax policy, pandemic grew NH revenues

CONCORD — Several rounds of business tax cuts had little to do with record state revenues and in fact cost state government between a half and three quarters of $1 billion in lost receipts over the past seven years, according to a think tank’s new report.

The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute (NHFPI) found federal tax policy that brought billions in overseas income back to the U.S. and massive corporate profits during the pandemic — not state tax cuts — led to an all-time high Rainy Day Fund and state budget surpluses.