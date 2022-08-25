BERLIN – The Special Committee on Voter Confidence was in the North Country on Tuesday, and the NH Attorney General’s Office reported that while there was a “minuscule” amount of wrongful voting, there was “no systemic wrongful voting in New Hampshire.”
The committee acknowledged, however, there were vote-counting errors in recent elections.
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards and Myles Matteson, the deputy general counsel in the AG Office’s Election Law Unit, announced those findings in more than two hours of testimony to the Committee at Berlin City Hall.
Formed by Secretary of State David M. Scanlan for what his office describes as a bipartisan effort to discuss and address growing concerns about declines in voter confidence, the committee is co-chaired by former U.S. Rep. Dick Swett and Bradford E. Cook, the chair of the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission.
The committee’s mission is to “identify root causes of voter confidence decline and make recommendations to reverse the trend.”
Edwards, who said she has overseen elections in New Hampshire since 2000, said “there is no systemic wrongful voting in New Hampshire,” although there has been wrongful voting that the Attorney General’s Office has investigated, prosecuted and, in some cases, won convictions.
She detailed a 20-year history of wrongful-voting investigations that the AG presented to the Ballot Law Commission in 2018, including how, in 2006, the State of California notified officials in the Granite State that a man going by the name of Clark Rockefeller had allegedly voted there as well.
Rockefeller, in fact, was born Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter in West Germany, and adopted the name of the famous and wealthy American family. The imposter was later convicted of murder in California, said Edwards.
Often people who vote wrongfully will tell investigators things such as, “I only voted in the town elections,” said Edwards, who added that convictions can carry criminal and civil penalties, including fines, and in some instances, the loss of voting rights in New Hampshire.
She recounted how in 2020, a Georgia man who had already voted in his state, also cast a ballot here, explaining that “he was simply passing through New Hampshire” when the urge hit him.
The Election Law Unit has also investigated tabulating irregularities in Windham, Bedford and Laconia’s Ward 6.
In the Windham case, the use of a folding machine to process absentee ballots caused an improper tally, said Edwards, with Matteson adding that “inadvertent error from a volunteer” resulted in a 190-vote miscount in Bedford.
The same cause was to blame for ballots not being found in a voting machine in Laconia’s Ward 6, where some ballots were also double-counted, Matteson said.
Each situation resulted in the Attorney General’s Office appointing monitors in those communities who are required to file a report within 30 days of the Sept. 13 primary election. Additionally, the AG asked that Laconia Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch to resign. Felch stepped down soon after.
Despite those incidents, the state’s election officials “ran excellent elections in 2020,” said Edwards, noting that as the state conducted an audit in Windham, some two dozen volunteers in that community joined the effort to find out what happened.
To questions that Cook said he had posed to him, Edwards replied that “there’s nothing unconstitutional” about using ballot-counting devices but that communities have the final say.
The Special Committee on Voter Confidence next meets at 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Keene Public Library.