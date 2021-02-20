CONCORD – Longtime, State Sen. Fred King, 91, R-Colebrook, passed away Saturday, according to family members.
The North Country, moderate Republican was a political giant at the State House, having been named as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
He served under Democratic and Republican governors to ensure the state budgets did not significantly increase costs for low and middle-income homeowners in New Hampshire, especially those living north of the notches.
During the late 1990s and early into the 21st Century, King stood out as a consensus builder, just before the period when both political parties often refused to work with one another to find compromise.
For decades before and after his State House work, King served as a Coos County Commissioner to ensure his much-neglected part of the state got attention from state policy makers.
While in the Senate, King convinced the Senate to provide state subsidies to help workers who had become unemployed with the closure of the paper mills that had been the largest employer of the North Country.
During his tenure, King was known as the consummate gentleman who, long before it was politically correct, would often defer to a female colleague or legislative staffer who was pregnant that needed an accommodation to get the state’s business done.
King’s son, David, has served as the veteran chief justice of the circuit court of New Hampshire and was a constant object of personal pride for his father.
After leaving the State House and returning to the North Country, King didn’t hesitate to speak out in favor of both political parties trying to find common ground despite their personal differences.